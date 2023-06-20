Group Transportation Leader GOGO Charters Launches Bus and Shuttle Fleet in Dallas

DALLAS, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GOGO Charters®, the premier national charter bus and shuttle brand, announced today its official launch servicing greater Dallas. GOGO Charters will offer one-time and recurring group transportation services for a variety of trips, events and special occasions.

GOGO Charters offers transportation solutions for all trips. Whether you need a charter bus for employee shuttles between office campuses in Frisco and Fort Worth, a field trip to the Texas Discovery Gardens or seeing a Cowboys game at AT&T Stadium, GOGO Charters is your bus company.

GOGO Charters in Dallas

"Dallas, a city deeply rooted in Texan pride and entrepreneurial spirit, deserves a transportation partner that speaks its language," said Farzin Parsa, President of GOGO Charters. "Local businesses trust GOGO Charters to seamlessly transport their teams to conferences, trade shows and corporate gatherings, while tourism leaders can ensure a delightful experience for visitors exploring the city's rich heritage, iconic sports venues and world-class culinary scene. Our unwavering commitment to excellence, fueled by our round-the-clock reservation team and modern fleet of buses, guarantees that every journey with GOGO Charters is unforgettable."

The company's versatile vehicle fleet accommodates groups of all sizes, ranging from minibuses for 18-30 people, to full-size motorcoaches for up to 56 people, and even party buses.

National clients trusting GOGO Charters for their group transportation include Ashley Furniture, Amtrak, H-E-B, Stryker and more. To date, GOGO Charters has transported passengers more than 2 million miles over 20,000 lifetime trips.

GOGO Charters' luxury buses and shuttles feature a premium suite of amenities, including on-board WiFi, climate-controlled cabins, spacious legroom, reclining and cushioned seats, above seat and below bus luggage storage, TVs, top-of-the-line sound systems with PA capabilities, AM/FM radio, power outlets, onboard restrooms and more.

