Group1 Appoints Technology Executive Dr. Michael Bartholomeusz as Independent Board Director

AUSTIN, Texas, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Group1, the world's first battery technology and materials company to commercialize potassium-ion batteries, is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Michael Bartholomeusz to its Board of Directors. Dr. Bartholomeusz's extensive experience and success in guiding technology companies through periods of accelerated growth make him a strong addition to Group1 as we continue to lead and redefine the battery sector and transition into the next phase of product introduction and growth.

"Michael's proven track record in driving technology companies to achieve exceptional growth and his experience in the battery sector align perfectly with our bold strategic goals," said Alexander Girau, Co-Founder and CEO of Group1. "His strategic leadership and impressive history of supporting companies through critical transitions and market expansions will be crucial as we continue to innovate and define the potassium-ion battery space."

Dr. Bartholomeusz brings a wealth of experience as a private and public company board director, and global CEO and executive. He has led companies in multiple industries including advanced materials, electronics, renewables, and battery technology; and has successfully managed corporate funding, acquisitions, joint ventures and sales in regions including the U.S., Europe, China and greater Asia.

Dr. Bartholomeusz observed that "the battery industry today is reliant on materials that are relatively scarce or originate from regions that suffer instability or presiding geopolitical complexity. Group1's pioneering work and deep intellectual property on the potassium-ion battery system has the potential to address many of these challenges and provide a long-term sustainable energy storage solution based on abundantly available materials. Alex is an experienced and visionary CEO with the ability to transform this aspiration into reality. I am looking forward to supporting him and the experienced and talented team of professionals at Group1."

For additional information about Group1 and this significant appointment, please visit www.group1.ai.

About Group1

Group1 is the world's first battery technology and materials company commercializing potassium-ion (KIB) batteries. Our core technology, rooted in the labs of 2019 Nobel Laureate Professor JB Goodenough, is pushing the boundaries of energy storage. We enable the production of faster-charging, high-energy-density batteries that are free of critical minerals and compatible with existing lithium-ion battery manufacturing processes. KIBs are poised to meet the performance demands of electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and other applications currently reliant on lithium iron phosphate (LFP) lithium ion batteries. Group1's mission is to accelerate the energy transition while enhancing domestic resilience in a practical and streamlined way.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Group1