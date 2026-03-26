Group14 Surpasses 170 Issued Patents, Reinforcing Global Protection of SCC55® Silicon Battery Material

Method and material patents secured across five major jurisdictions represent more than 90% of global battery materials consumption

WOODINVILLE, Wash., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Group14 Technologies today announced that it has surpassed 170 issued patent matters worldwide, marking a major milestone in protecting the foundational technologies behind its breakthrough SCC55® silicon battery material. The patent estate underscores the company's long-term strategy to defend its innovations as silicon scales globally.

Group14 has surpassed 170 issued patent matters worldwide, marking a major milestone in protecting the foundational technologies behind its breakthrough SCC55® silicon battery material.

"As silicon moves into the mainstream of battery production and becomes a critical battery material, protecting the core technology that makes it commercially viable is not optional to Group14; it is essential," said Rick Costantino, CTO and co-founder of Group14 Technologies. "We invented the technology behind SCC55, and strong IP is how we safeguard our customers, our partners, and the integrity of the supply chains they are building."

Group14's intellectual property portfolio includes broad protections covering both the composition of SCC55 and the commercial-scale manufacturing methods required to produce it, with patents in place across five major jurisdictions that together represent more than 90% of global battery materials consumption. This dual-layer protection reflects a deliberate, decade-long strategy to secure not only what the material is, but how it is made, ensuring that the performance and scalability of SCC55 cannot be commercially replicated without infringing on protected processes.

As adoption of SCC55 and silicon batteries accelerates, Group14 is seeing increased efforts across the market to emulate approaches pioneered by the company. The company actively monitors global markets and continues to expand and actively enforce its patent estate to preserve fair competition and ensure that customers are not exposed to IP uncertainty as silicon moves into high-volume production.

"Our patent coverage reduces IP risk for Group14 partners scaling multi-region manufacturing programs and enables long-term supply agreements built on legally secure technology," added Rick Luebbe, CEO and co-founder of Group14 Technologies. The company's patent strategy is closely aligned with where silicon batteries and electric vehicles are designed and manufactured today, supporting customers as they localize production across North America, Europe, and Asia.

"Our responsibility as the technology leader is not only to deliver performance, but to protect the ecosystem that depends on legitimate innovation," Luebbe added. "That means standing behind our patents and making it clear that SCC55 and the devices it powers are protected wherever silicon batteries are made."

The highest-performing battery material on the market, SCC55, can cut fast-charging times to below 10 minutes while delivering up to 43% more energy density than conventional graphite. Its proprietary porous hard-carbon scaffold manages silicon expansion, enabling high silicon loading with long cycle life at commercial scale. As a drop-in-ready solution, SCC55 can blend with or fully replace graphite and has already proven effective across multiple applications, with cycle-life data in the 1,500–3,000-cycle range.

About Group14 Technologies

Group14 Technologies is a global leader in advanced silicon battery materials, transforming the future of rechargeable energy storage. Group14's material, SCC55®, delivers unparalleled performance to any battery and any application – powering millions of devices from EVs to AI-enabled technologies. With commercial-scale factories in the U.S. and Asia, and customers representing 95% of global lithium-ion battery production, Group14 is accelerating the global transition to electrification and ushering in the silicon battery era.

Visit us at www.group14.technology.

SOURCE Group14 Technologies