Group14 Technologies Enters Production to Power the Next Generation of Smartphones for Amperex Technology Limited (ATL)

WOODINVILLE, Wash., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Group14 Technologies , a global manufacturer and supplier of advanced silicon battery technology, today announced it has begun commercial delivery of SCC55™ to Amperex Technology Limited (ATL), the world's leading producer and innovator of lithium-ion batteries for consumer electronics applications to power the next generation of smartphones and beyond. The first smartphones with Group14's technology are expected to hit the market later this year.

Shipping directly from its commercial-scale BAM-1 factory in Washington State, Group14 will supply ATL with SCC55™, an advanced silicon battery technology that delivers higher performance than traditional lithium-ion batteries. To date, Group14 has delivered tons of material to more than 60 customers representing 90 percent of worldwide battery production.

"From the early days of working with Group14 to today, we have always believed in the team's ability to deliver on performance to meet customer demand," said Joe Kit Chu Lam, Executive Vice President at ATL. "ATL has been a forerunner in powering the newest ways we connect with the world and each other, and we know it takes breakthrough technology like Group14's silicon anode to engineer the batteries of tomorrow."

An early investor in Group14, ATL is responsible for manufacturing a substantial amount of the world's rechargeable lithium-ion battery cells, packs and system integration solutions for OEM customers worldwide, including global top-tier consumer electronics brands. Working closely with world-renowned branded smartphones, tablets and notebooks OEMs; drones, robots and power tools specialists; VR/AR vanguards and various wearable and smart home technology trailblazers, ATL batteries power some of the most advanced products on the market today.

"Our partnership with ATL is the first step in delivering on our promise to elevate the performance of everything we see, touch and do - at a global scale," said Rick Luebbe, CEO and co-founder of Group14 Technologies. "As we continue to deliver SCC55 to our customers worldwide, we are one step closer to realizing the full potential of the devices that we rely on to power our everyday lives."

About Group14 Technologies

Founded to enable the coming electrification of everything, Group14 is the leading commercial manufacturer and supplier of silicon battery technology to elevate the performance for all applications. Group14 currently operates a commercial-scale Battery Active Materials factory in Woodinville, Washington, with two additional forthcoming factories: a joint venture factory with SK, Inc. in South Korea and a second U.S. factory. To date, Group14 has raised $650 million in financing from notable investors and customers such as Porsche AG, Microsoft Climate Innovation Fund, OMERS Capital Markets, Decarbonization Partners, Amperex Technology Limited (ATL), BASF, Showa Denko and SK Inc. Visit us at www.group14.technology .

