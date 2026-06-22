GROUPAUTO International Acquires Full Ownership of Softeca, Accelerating Digital Transformation in the Automotive Aftermarket

LEVALLOIS-PERRET, France, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GROUPAUTO International (GAI) today announced the acquisition of the remaining shares in Softeca, the Burgos-based software developer, marking the full integration of the company. This strategic move builds on GAI's initial 33% stake in Softeca in 2022 and reinforces its commitment to leading the digital transformation of the automotive aftermarket.

President & CEO, GROUPAUTO International, & Ignacio Cantera, Founder & CEO, Softeca

Simultaneously, the investment provides Softeca with robust financial backing to drive ongoing innovation, diversify its product portfolio for existing and new clients across industries, and serve as a foundation for sustainable international growth.

Since 2022, GAI and Softeca have collaborated on the GNM Systems, a modular platform for parts distributors and workshops, and GPS, a data-driven rebate and forecasting tool, both central to GAI's digital transformation. The full acquisition of Softeca will allow GAI to expand its digital ecosystem with new tools for its global members.

Günter Weber, President & CEO of GAI, stated: "In response to evolving market dynamics, the 100% acquisition of Softeca brings stability and independence from third-party players, while accelerating development for GROUPAUTO systems. It aligns with our strategy to drive transformation in the Independent Aftermarket (IAM) and extend our global reach beyond Europe."

Ignacio Cantera, Founder & CEO of Softeca, stated: "With this acquisition, we can now fully focus on strengthening the GROUPAUTO digital ecosystem, connecting GAI and its market stakeholders and to drive innovation. Softeca remains the core of the solution, and by collaborating with startups specializing in digitalization, AI, and other advanced technologies, we are preparing for future market requirements and building a competitive advantage. At the same time, we are pursuing global, sustainable growth in our target markets - delivering business value through cutting-edge technology and exceptional customer service to both existing and new clients."

GAI will continue to invest in AI and advanced technologies to empower its members and suppliers, ensuring they remain competitive in an increasingly digitized industry.

About GROUPAUTO International

GROUPAUTO International is a leading international trading group in the automotive aftermarket, established in 1990.

Our extensive network of distributors, service providers, and repair specialists for passenger cars and commercial vehicles spans five continents and 117 countries.

We offer businesses, fleets, and private vehicle owners a genuine alternative to car manufacturer service networks—delivering equivalent quality, fast availability, at lower costs.

With over 67 premium supplier partners, we provide OE-quality (original equipment) spare parts across all market segments, ensuring reliability, performance, and global consistency.

www.groupauto.com

About Softeca

Softeca is a technology company with over 22 years of experience, specializing in delivering value-driven digital solutions to optimize business processes, drive growth, and leverage data for strategic decision-making. With a team of 80+ professionals and 350+ projects, Softeca develops tailored software for industries like automotive, food, healthcare, insurance, and construction, including solutions such as Carplace (online vehicle marketplace), Autogest (workshop management), and AI-driven platforms. Their focus is on collaborative innovation, working closely with clients to provide cutting-edge technology that humanizes digital transformation.

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