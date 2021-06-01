GroupCollect has Selected Trip Mate, a Generali Global Assistance Brand, to Offer Travel Insurance for Group Tour Operators

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GroupCollect, an online registration and payment platform for professional, multi-day group tour operators has selected Trip Mate, a Generali Global Assistance (GGA) brand to offer travel insurance through its online platform.

"After more than a year, people are optimistic about traveling again," said Corey Black, CEO and Co-Founder of GroupCollect. "Group tour operators, particularly in the adult segment, have seen a reduction in the number of travel protection product options in recent months. The partnership between GGA and GroupCollect allows us to help our shared customers provide peace of mind to travelers during the booking process."

Travelers registering through GroupCollect will be given an option to protect their travel investment with Trip Mate travel insurance during the booking process without having to leave the purchase path.

Chris Carnicelli, CEO of Generali Global Assistance, commented on the news, "As a leading provider of travel insurance solutions to tour operators, retail travel organizations and cruise lines we have anticipated and are prepared for return to travel, especially young adult, adult and student group travel. As group tour operators become increasingly reliant on digital platforms to plan, register and manage payments for group tours, we're proud to partner with GroupCollect to provide their clients and customers with Trip Mate travel protection plans as they look to book their next outdoor expedition."

The partnership will allow GroupCollect tour operators to provide Trip Protection to their customers during registration, which includes relevant coverages and services, such as:

Trip Interruption & Trip Cancellation: coverage if a customer's upcoming trip is cancelled or interrupted due to sickness or injury. Interruptions or cancellation as a result of customer or their traveling companion becoming ill with COVID-19 can be covered.

24/7 Travel Assistance in US and worldwide (not an insurance benefit): customers will also have 24/7 access to GGA's travel support services including medical & legal assistance, traveling companion assistance, assistance locating lost or stolen items, assistance in replacing prescriptions while traveling, and pet assistance.

Optional Cancel For Any Reason Enhancement to the plan: Available at an additional cost, if a customer cancels their trip for any reason not otherwise already covered by this plan, benefits will be paid for 75% of the prepaid, forfeited, non-refundable payments or deposits paid by the customer for the trip, provided plan terms and conditions are met.

About Generali Global Assistance

Generali Global Assistance (GGA) is a leading brand comprised of Travel Insurance & Assistance, Medical Risk & Home Care Management, Identity & Cyber Protection, as well as other care services. GGA is part of the Generali Group, which for over 190 years has provided peace of mind to its clients and their customers and is now supported by more than 72,000 employees worldwide. Our success has been built on establishing trust by putting the customer at the core of everything we do, offering assistance and protection during our customer's most difficult and stressful situations. To learn more about Generali Global Assistance, please visit: https://us.generaliglobalassistance.com/

Trip Mate travel protection products and services provide travelers with extensive coverage while they are away. Travel protection products from Trip Mate that are offered through GroupCollect include travel insurance underwritten by United States Fire Insurance Company.

About GroupCollect

GroupCollect was built to help tour providers and trip leaders collect all the passenger information & passenger payments needed to book group trips. Tour providers now have access to a simplified digital platform that not only provides organization but gives them tools to increase their revenue streams through add-ons like travel insurance, upgrades, and excursions.

We want to help make your Tour Operation business a little less stressful. Learn more at: https://groupcollect.com/

