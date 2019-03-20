GroupM and The 614 Group Announce Agency Partnership on The Brand Safety Series

NEW YORK and LONDON, March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 614 Group and GroupM today announced a strategic event partnership to bring educational content on brand safety to the global online advertising and marketing community.

The partnership marries GroupM's valuable industry perspective and The 614 Group's expertise around educating media leaders on current brand safety initiatives. As a first step in the partnership, John Montgomery, EVP of Global Brand Safety for GroupM will present a session at the 2019 London Brand Safety Summit, taking place on May 9, 2019. The New York Summit will be held later this year on November 14, 2019.

"There is only one Brand Safety Series, and The 614 Group has done a fantastic job of educating the online advertising community on brand safety for the past five years", said Joe Barone, Managing Partner Brand Safety Americas, GroupM. "We're thrilled to have a formal partnership with The 614 Group to further our joint efforts to make digital advertising the safest and most trusted medium for marketers."

The partnership with GroupM is an example of The 614 Group's commitment to pushing the brand safety conversation forward. As consultants to many of the most significant media companies, the firm is uniquely positioned to create cutting-edge content that empowers leadership from all facets of the digital media ecosystem.

"Since 2014, The 614 Group has hosted the Brand Safety Series, a place where executives gather to discuss improving brand safety and raising the trust that the industry has in media," said Rob Rasko, CEO and Founder of The 614 Group. "Each Summit is focused on the most imperative issues that media executives are faced with, and GroupM has always supported our events. We are elated to have GroupM as a formal partner on the Series. Their participation in shaping the Summit's content and audience will elevate the program, and their collaboration on the series is a signal to the industry that the fight for brand-safe online experiences is driven through thought leadership and collaboration."

About The 614 Group

We are a results-driven digital advertising infrastructure consultancy, providing strategic and tactical services to our clients. Our unparalleled experience, network, and talent generate the ideal blend of visionary and executional support services which are completely customized to each client's capabilities and goals. Through our original content, live events, and research, we empower our core publisher market, as well as the industry-at-large, with cutting-edge education and resources.



With more than 30 consultants across three top global markets, The 614 Group seamlessly manages both the strategic and operational elements of an engagement. Our philosophy of building long-term partnerships with our clients drives us to evolve our offerings in tandem with a constantly innovating marketplace, ensuring client growth within the digital advertising ecosystem and beyond.

About GroupM

GroupM is the world's leading media investment company responsible for more than $45B in annual media investment through agencies including Mindshare, MediaCom, Wavemaker, Essence and m/SIX, as well as the outcomes-driven programmatic audience company, Xaxis. GroupM creates competitive advantage for advertisers via its worldwide organization of media experts who deliver powerful insights on consumers and media platforms, trading expertise, market-leading brand-safe media, technology solutions, addressable TV, content, sports and more.

