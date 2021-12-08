Grovara Joins Plant-Based Food Association, Sponsors Plant Based World Conference & Expo

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grovara , the easy global wholesale experience, has joined the Plant Based Foods Association (PBFA) to play an active role helping the industry meet the rapidly accelerating worldwide demand for plant-based food and beverage products.

The Grovara lineup of plant-based brands attending Plant Based World Conference & Expo Dec. 9-10 in New York City.

Plant-based foods are clearly a long-term trend and not merely a fad. Global sales of plant-based foods are expected to grow from $35 billion this year to $162 billion by 2030 , with Asia and Europe driving most of the growth outside of the U.S. While plant-based milk and meats are driving the bulk of the industry's growth, an expanding set of products coupled with wider global demand are supercharging the trend.

PBFA is the first and only trade association representing the leading plant-based food companies in the U.S. Grovara is also a sponsor of its annual trade show, Plant Based World Conference & Expo , the only 100% plant-based event for trade professionals that is slated for Dec. 9-10 at the Javits Center in New York City.

Grovara currently offers dozens of American-made, plant-based products on its B2B online marketplace, which streamlines and automates the many complex and fragmented steps of exporting into just seven clicks per transaction.

"We joined PFBA to expand our online marketplace's plant-based 'aisle,' already the largest of its kind in the world, and enable more American plant-based companies to grow their brands through overseas sales," says Grovara's Kerri McLaughlin, VP of Brand Management and Operations. "The PFBA's policy work and networking opportunities are helping shape the growth we're seeing across the entire industry."

Plant Based World connects foodservice and retail professionals, distributors, investors, and manufacturers. Grovara's marketplace will be well represented at Plant Based World by the following brands in its curated catalog: Brad's Plant-Based , Elmhurst 1925 , Pnuff , Rise Brewing , Rule Breaker , and Uplift Food Inc . Grovara investors SPINS and Siddhi Capital will also be exhibiting.

"Plant Based World is a must-attend for plant-based buyers and sellers," says McLaughlin. "We're excited to introduce our existing brands to new buyers and demonstrate the value our proprietary platform provides to other brands looking for new sales channels."

About Grovara

Grovara enables an easy global wholesale experience as the only online marketplace supporting hundreds of American better-for-you brands and thousands of buyers in more than 50 countries. With just 1 in 10 brands selling overseas, Grovara facilitates global exporting and importing with a lightweight tech-driven platform that provides automation and intelligence-based tools. Grovara leverages visibility, discovery, and an intuitive user experience to deliver easy transacting and management, creating a streamlined pathway to dynamic global growth potential. For more information or to join the curated ecosystem, please visit Grovara.com .

About the Plant Based Foods Association

Founded in 2016, the Plant Based Foods Association is the first and only trade association in the U.S. representing over 200 of the nation's leading plant-based food companies. PBFA's mission is to build a strong foundation for the industry to scale and thrive. PBFA works to remove obstacles to a fair and competitive marketplace for plant-based foods. PBFA empowers the industry by advocating for government policies that allow fair competition, while expanding market opportunities for retail, distribution, and foodservice to support the continued growth of the plant-based foods industry. Learn more at: www.plantbasedfoods.org .

