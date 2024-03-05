Grove Mountain Partners Launches Service Country LLC with Acquisition of McGee Heating and Air

ATLANTA, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grove Mountain Partners, an Atlanta-based private equity firm specializing in home services and specialty business sectors, has launched Service Country LLC ("Service Country"), a platform of top-tier residential heating, air conditioning, plumbing, and electrical services companies serving target markets in the Southeastern United States. It is Grove Mountain's second platform in the sector, following its recent successful development and subsequent sale of Unique Indoor Comfort.

The new company's first partnership is with McGee Heating and Air ("McGee"), a preeminent provider of essential residential HVAC services in Georgia and South Carolina.

Service Country is poised to become a leader in home services by acquiring and partnering with high-integrity companies. Post this

Service Country is poised to become a leader in home services, with a strategic focus on acquiring and partnering with high-integrity companies in smaller cities and towns across the greater Southeastern US.

"We remain bullish on this sector and are in an excellent position to build on the success we achieved with Unique," said John B. Koch, Chairman of Service Country and Partner at Grove Mountain Partners. "McGee is a great company, and Robert and his team are first-class operators. We want to partner with owners and companies like McGee in similar-sized markets around the greater Southeast."

McGee, known for its exceptional service and customer satisfaction, operates five locations across Georgia and South Carolina, including Hartwell, Elberton, Athens, Anderson, and Easley.

Robert Kesler, President of McGee, and the entire senior management team will remain and retain significant equity in Service Country. Under the new partnership, McGee will retain its brand and operate independently, benefiting from shared expertise in marketing, technology, service technician training, and procurement.

This collaborative approach is designed to leverage best practices across the platform, drive growth and and enhance customer service.

"We have gotten to know the Grove Mountain team over the past year or so, and like their approach and what they have done in the industry," said Kesler. "The Service Country platform has a lot of upside for us and for future partners. We're glad to be a part of it."

DLA advised Grove Mountain on the transaction, which closed in the fourth quarter of 2023.

For more information about Service Country and its services, please visit ServiceCountry.com.

SOURCE Grove Mountain Partners