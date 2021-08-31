Groveland, CA Community Services District Moves to Springbrook's Local Government Agency Cloud Financial Platform

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Groveland, CA Community Services District has successfully moved to and is utilizing Springbrook Software's full featured, integrated cloud based ERP financial platform. The Town serves its 3000 full time residents with Springbrook's cloud suite including Finance, Utility Billing, Payroll, and Fixed Assets modules.

Springbrook's cloud based financial suite is developed specifically for small to medium sized local government agencies and special districts, providing advanced security and accessibility from any device, anywhere.

"Springbrook's cloud solution enabled us to effectively operate our local government agency through the pandemic because of its remote access capabilities. The solution is modern and intuitive, which expedites our workflows, and also provides the level of security that agencies require in this age of ransomware attacks," says Renee Van Dyk of the Services District.

"Many of our customers report that our advanced cloud untethered their staff from their desks and allowed their agencies to continue running. This capability was planned for and executed before the pandemic, because we knew from our customers that their workplaces required the power, scalability, and security of the cloud. We are continually innovating with our cloud solutions to deliver the most advanced and user-friendly products available to local government agencies," says Robert Bonavito, CEO, Springbrook software.

About Springbrook Software:

Springbrook Software is the country's leading, secure cloud-based finance and administration software provider designing solutions specifically for small to medium sized local government agencies. More than 1100 cities, towns and special districts from coast to coast use our suite of modern, high-performance solutions to manage their finances, payroll, utility billing and collect citizen fees and payments. Springbrook is headquartered in Portland, Oregon, with regional a presence in Washington, New York and Massachusetts. www.springbrooksoftware.com

About Groveland Community Services District:

Established as mining camps in 1852, Groveland and the nearby town of Big Oak Flat were once thriving California Gold Rush towns. After the decline in gold production, the historic town of Groveland made its mark offering hospitality to weary travelers coming to and from Yosemite National Park. Located only 26 miles from the northern entrance to the Park on Highway 120, today Groveland is the most convenient gateway for tourists coming from the San Francisco Bay Area, Sacramento, Stockton, or Modesto. https://www.gcsd.org/

