Springbrook Software Taps Chris Dinkler as CEO to Accelerate Next Stage of Growth and Innovation

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Springbrook Software, the leading provider of native cloud-based ERP and payments solutions for local government, today announced the appointment of Chris Dinkler as Chief Executive Officer. Dinkler joins the company at a moment of accelerated growth, as Springbrook expands its Cirrus cloud platform and advances its AI-driven Smart City initiative to support the digital transformation of local government.

Dinkler brings nearly three decades of experience scaling high-growth SaaS, enterprise resource planning (ERP), and workflow automation companies. His career has been focused on software that helps organizations manage core financial, operational, and administrative processes more effectively. Most recently, he served as President of Enverus, guiding its global go-to-market organization and helping scale the business well beyond the $500 million annual recurring revenue milestone while expanding its customer base to more than 8,000 organizations worldwide.

Dinkler joins Springbrook at a pivotal moment. The company was recently recognized in Gartner's inaugural Magic Quadrant for Local Government ERP, underscoring its leadership in public-sector cloud technology. Under his direction, Springbrook will accelerate the growth of its flagship native-cloud Cirrus platform and strengthen its commitment to delivering the most secure, scalable, and modern finance and operations suite purpose-built for local government.

"I'm honored to join Springbrook at such an important and exciting moment in its growth," said Dinkler. "Local governments face increasing pressure to modernize, secure their operations, and meet rising citizen expectations. Springbrook already delivers the high-quality, modern solutions they need today, and we're committed to taking that even further. Our customer-first culture, combined with our investment in the AI-powered Smart City initiative, is creating a true digital bridge between agencies and the communities they serve. My focus will be ensuring we stay ahead of what the market needs both now and in the future."

The company's majority investor, Five Arrows, the alternative assets arm of Rothschild & Co, expressed strong confidence in the appointment. "Chris brings the vision, operational discipline, and customer-centric leadership that aligns perfectly with Springbrook's strategic direction," commented William Heldfond, Managing Director at Five Arrows. "With Springbrook's continued platform expansion and new purpose-built modules coming online, this is the right moment to welcome a leader who will further strengthen our ability to deliver world-class, purpose-built software and payments solutions for government."

"Chris is an exceptional SaaS leader, and we're confident in his ability to accelerate Springbrook's growth," added Gordon MacNeill, Managing Director at Accel-KKR. "We look forward to supporting him as the company continues expanding its modern cloud solutions for local government."

Dinkler succeeds Rob Bonavito, whose five years of leadership transformed Springbrook into the modern cloud first company it is today. His contributions, including the development of the Cirrus finance platform and the broader modernization of the business, leave the company exceptionally well positioned for continued growth and innovation in the years ahead.

About Springbrook Software

Springbrook Software powers over 3,000 municipalities, towns, and districts with its cloud-native Cirrus ERP platform, streamlining financial management, payroll, utility billing, HR, budgeting, asset management, and citizen engagement. Headquartered in American Fork, UT, Springbrook is committed to driving efficiency, transparency, and innovation in public sector management.

