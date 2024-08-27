Grow Capital, Inc. (GRWC) Announces Major Overhaul and Relaunch of PERA Appointments, a Key Subsidiary Focused on Public Employee Retirement

HENDERSON, Nev., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grow Capital, Inc. (OTCPINK: GRWC), a publicly traded financial services and technology holding company committed to fostering growth through strategic acquisitions and innovation, is pleased to provide an update on its subsidiary, PERA, LLC, known as "PERA Appointments". PERA Appointments has undergone a significant transformation over the past six months, aiming to reclaim its leading position in the retirement appointment-setting industry, particularly within the public employee sector.

These substantial changes have been impacted across multiple areas to enhance PERA Appointments' service offerings and operational efficiency. The overhaul began with the replacement of key personnel, ensuring that the team is equipped with the expertise needed to drive the company forward. In addition, PERA has rebuilt its technology infrastructure through collaboration with its sister company, Bombshell Technologies, Inc. This technological revamp has been further bolstered by the integration of advanced systems such as Go High Level, enhancing the company's ability to set more appointments and connect public employees with top-tier retirement representatives.

"We are very proud to announce that PERA Appointments has completed a major overhaul and is now ready to set more appointments than ever, helping public employees get their retirement needs met through connections with excellent retirement representatives," said Terry Kennedy, CEO of Grow Capital Inc.

As part of its ongoing commitment to innovation, PERA Appointments is also exploring the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into its processes. This initiative aims to increase efficiency and further streamline operations, positioning the company to once again dominate the public employee retirement appointment-setting space.

The improvements have not gone unnoticed. Many retirement representatives who had previously left PERA Appointments are now returning, excited about the company's renewed direction and its promising future. This wave of returning representatives underscores the trust and confidence that industry professionals have in PERA Appointments' new leadership and enhanced capabilities.

For more information on PERA Appointments and to explore their services, please visit their website at http://www.peraappointments.com.

About Grow Capital Inc.

Grow Capital Inc. (OTC: GRWC) is a publicly traded company dedicated to acquiring, launching, and managing businesses that provide innovative solutions in financial technology and services.

