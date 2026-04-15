Grow Therapy Appoints Seth Bressack Chief Financial Officer

Former Shopify Finance Leader Joins Grow Therapy as Mental Health Company Scales Following $150 Million Series D and $3 Billion Valuation.

NEW YORK, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grow Therapy (Grow), a mental health platform empowering providers to deliver exceptional in-person and online therapy and psychiatric care, today announced Seth Bressack as the company's first Chief Financial Officer. Bressack joins at a moment of significant momentum: Grow recently raised a $150 million Series D financing that brought its valuation to $3 billion and was named one of "The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies' by The Financial Times.

In this newly created role, Bressack will lead Grow's finance function and help the company scale with operating rigor and disciplined capital allocation. He will partner across the business to strengthen planning and decision-making as Grow expands its reach with insurers, rolls out new employer offerings, and deepens integrations with health systems and primary care providers that make the path from screening to treatment more seamless.

"As Seth and I got to know each other, it became clear he's an incredible operator and teammate. He cares deeply about our mission, operates with humility and principles, and shares a tenacity to not just succeed but to get a little better each day," said Jake Cooper, CEO and Co-Founder of Grow Therapy. "At this stage of Grow, having a finance leader of Seth's caliber changes what's possible: it lets us invest more thoughtfully, plan with more precision, and build the kind of durable company that our providers, clients, and payor partners deserve. We're building for the long term, and Seth makes us meaningfully better at that."

Bressack brings more than two decades of finance and business operations experience spanning seed-stage startups, high-growth software and public companies. Most recently, as Vice President of Finance at Shopify, Bressack managed multi-billion dollar investments in marketing, sales, partnerships and infrastructure, navigating through multiple inflection points in business scale and complexity, as the business grew sevenfold during his tenure and expanded upmarket and internationally. He helped modernize the company's financial planning and reporting, improved marketing efficiency and optimized pricing for long-term impact. He also supported the company's investor and analyst communications. Earlier in his career, he helped scale MikMak as SVP of Operations, led strategy and commercial operations at Sailthru, and spent seven years at Boston Consulting Group, where he rose to Principal.

"Grow has a clear and effective approach to improving how people find and stay connected to mental health care," said Bressack. "The team has built something rare: a model that improves access and experience while also creating long-term durability. That combination is what drew me here, and I'm energized by the opportunity ahead to help the company scale with focus and intention."

Grow's momentum reflects both market demand and deepening platform strength. It recently launched an enterprise offering to modernize employee assistance programs (EAP) by redesigning employer-sponsored mental health benefits. This allows people to transition from company-paid visits directly to insurance-covered care with the same provider, eliminating a common friction point with traditional EAPs. On the care-delivery side, Grow is deepening integrations with primary care groups, such as Circle Medical, so physicians can coordinate referrals, share relevant context and reduce friction from screening to treatment. Grow is also continuing to invest in clinically guided AI technology. The company has launched AI-assisted tools for providers and clients, including an AI journaling tool that supports clients in-between sessions.

About Grow

Grow Therapy (Grow) is a mental health platform empowering providers to deliver exceptional in-person and online therapy and psychiatric care. Its rigorously vetted network of 26,000 providers delivers high-quality care covered by insurance, with 220 million Americans able to access Grow through their health plan. Grow Therapy has raised $328 million, and key investors include Sequoia Capital, Goldman Sachs Alternatives, Transformation Capital, TCV, SignalFire, Plus Capital, BCI and Menlo Ventures. In 2026, Grow ranked No. 1 on the Financial Times list of the Americas' Fastest Growing Companies. More information about Grow Therapy can be found at growtherapy.com.

CONTACT: Kristina McPherson, [email protected]

SOURCE Grow Therapy