/C O R R E C T I O N -- Grow Therapy/

In the news release, GROW THERAPY PARTNERS WITH AMAZON TO PROVIDE EMPLOYEE MENTAL HEALTH BENEFITS, issued 23-Apr-2026 by Grow Therapy over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that an update has been made. The complete, corrected release follows:

GROW THERAPY PARTNERS WITH AMAZON TO PROVIDE EMPLOYEE MENTAL HEALTH BENEFITS

The Companies Design a New Model to Make Effective Mental Health Care Simpler to Access for More than One Million Employees.

NEW YORK, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grow Therapy (Grow), a mental health platform empowering providers to deliver exceptional in-person and online therapy and psychiatry, announced a partnership with Amazon that enhances the traditional Employee Assistance Program (EAP).

Grow believes that when someone takes the step to seek mental health care, the path forward should be simple and seamless. For many people, that journey starts with their EAP, and through this partnership with Amazon, Grow is improving that experience from the very first session.

"We want our employees to be able to access the support they need, when they need it," said Chris Decou, Amazon Global Director of Health Benefits. "Partnering with Grow makes it easier for employees to find a high-quality mental health provider without disruption, and it's another way we're continuously improving the benefits and resources we offer to support their well-being."

Through this innovative solution, while maintaining the EAP's separate status, Grow now provides Amazon employees who need additional counseling with continuity of care options aligned to their applicable insurance plan. Amazon's redesigned EAP provided by Grow for full-time, regular U.S.-based employees is now available, and benefits include:

No-cost care for their first six therapy sessions through the EAP and a pathway to transition to covered providers after.

Nationwide care across all 50 states.

Access to thousands of vetted providers with dozens of specialties.

Flexible care options with virtual and in-person care available days, nights and weekends.

Faster scheduling with appointments available in two to three days.

Continuous support between visits: Through the Grow mobile app, clients have free access to clinically guided AI tools that support self-reflection between sessions. With a client's consent, relevant insights can be shared with the provider ahead of the next visit to keep time together focused and productive.

"Our mission at Grow is to help people find incredible mental health care, no matter who they are, where they live, or what their occupation happens to be," said Jake Cooper, Co-founder and CEO of Grow. "Building on Amazon's existing EAP is a real opportunity to expand access to mental health support for employees from all backgrounds. That's exactly what Grow aims to do in our work with large employers."

ABOUT GROW

Grow Therapy (Grow) is a mental health platform empowering providers to deliver exceptional in-person and online therapy and psychiatric care. Its rigorously vetted network of 26,000 providers delivers high-quality care covered by insurance, with 220 million Americans able to access Grow through their health plan. Grow Therapy has raised $328 million, and key investors include Sequoia Capital, Goldman Sachs Alternatives, Transformation Capital, TCV, SignalFire, Plus Capital, BCI and Menlo Ventures. More information about Grow Therapy can be found at growtherapy.com.

Media Contacts: Olivia Connors ([email protected]), Kristina McPherson ( [email protected] )

SOURCE Grow Therapy