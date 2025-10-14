Grow Therapy Names New Leaders in Marketing, Data & Design to Power Next Chapter

The company strengthens its executive bench to accelerate its mission to expand access to mental health care for all.

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Grow Therapy (Grow), a mental health platform empowering providers to deliver exceptional in-person and online therapy and psychiatric care, today announced three senior hires to further accelerate its rapid growth and innovation: Marshall Ball joins as Senior Vice President of Marketing, reporting to CEO and Co-founder Jake Cooper. Gene Tabach is appointed Vice President of Data, and Evie Alexander will lead as Vice President of Design. Both will report to CTO and Co-founder Alan Ni.

"At Grow, we're building the kind of mental health care we'd want for our loved ones," said Jake Cooper, CEO and Co-founder, Grow Therapy. "That takes real focus and thoughtful leadership. Marshall, Gene, and Evie have each built standout brands and products that make a real impact, and they share our mission and values. Their experience will help us reach more people with effective, affordable care and drive our next chapter of growth."

Marketing Leadership

Ball will be responsible for Grow's marketing efforts, overseeing brand vision and narrative, integrated channel strategy, and performance measurement. He most recently served as Senior Vice President of Brand Marketing at The Farmer's Dog, where he helped distinguish it from growing competition to become a household name. In addition to emerging brands, Ball has guided some of the world's most established companies. He helped revitalize Expedia Group's flagship travel brands following pandemic disruptions and led brand strategy and research within the creative and marketing unit responsible for Apple's burgeoning services portfolio. At decorated ad agencies Wieden+Kennedy and 72andSunny, Ball led brand, media, and communications planning efforts for iconic brands such as ESPN, Nike, and Delta.

"Grow's mission to make high-quality and affordable mental health care accessible to everyone addresses one of the most pressing issues of our time," said Ball. "I believe we have a rare opportunity to build a widely recognized and beloved brand that breaks from what people expect of the category, moves people, and makes a meaningful impact on society."

Technology Leadership

Grow's new VP-level roles in Technology add to the organization's recent wins in talent and capability advancements, which include a recent acquisition of the privacy engineering firm Neosync .

Alexander, VP of Design, will shape the experience, look, and feel of Grow's consumer product, leading Design, Research and Content Design. Her ambition is to make design a true differentiator by fostering meaningful connections between clients and providers and to instill confidence in the full mental health care journey. She brings deep experience from Opendoor, where she redesigned pivotal consumer experiences; from Airbnb, where she scaled design across new products; and from Google, where she bridged brand identity and experience.

"Design at Grow must be more than surface; it must carry real meaning and build trust," said Alexander. "I see an opportunity to create systems and interactions that make therapy feel accessible, humane, and dignified. In partnership with Product, Data, and Engineering, our goal is to set a new bar for what mental health products can feel like — to serve people first, beautifully and with integrity."

As VP of Data, Tabach will lead strategy, platform measurement, experimentation, and the models that power provider matching and experience quality. His team will play a key role in Grow's expanding suite of AI products and care-enhancing features, providing product and engineering teams actionable analytics for continuous improvement. He joins from Instacart, where he served as Senior Director of Data Science for Growth & Ads, and previously led Ecosystem Data Science at Facebook.

"Helping someone choose their therapist is pivotal to whether they get the support they need or turn from therapy altogether. There is significant potential for data to inform these decisions and connect someone with exactly the right provider for them," said Tabach. "AI is increasingly used alongside therapy. There is real opportunity to build a product experience where AI thoughtfully complements human care, and I believe Grow is positioned to deliver that. My goal is to build a data organization that is a center of excellence for our industry."

ABOUT GROW THERAPY: Grow Therapy (Grow) is a mental health platform empowering providers to deliver exceptional in-person and online therapy and psychiatric care. Its rigorously vetted network of 23,000 providers delivers high-quality care covered by insurance, with 180 million Americans able to access Grow through their health plan. Grow Therapy has raised $178 million, and key investors include Sequoia Capital, Goldman Sachs Alternatives, Transformation Capital, TCV, SignalFire and Plus Capital. For more information, visit growtherapy.com .

