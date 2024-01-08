Growatt INFINITY 2000: A Superbly Shocking Debut at CES 2024

Growatt

08 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The grand stage of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in the United States is once again set to amaze tech enthusiasts from January 9th to 12th, 2024. Among the myriad of outstanding innovations showcased, Growatt will present a brand-new portable power station - INFINITY 2000 - to make a stunning debut and hold an electrifying on-site launch event.

INFINITY 2000 can fully charge up to 2,048Wh in 2.3 hours of sunlight or 1.6 hours of AC power. It has a TT-30 outlet for RVs and can be expanded to 6144Wh, making it perfect for off-grid living.

Additionally, it completes a more comprehensive coverage of all specs for different power demands, together with the following models.

  • VITA 550, a 538Wh portable power station, is lightweight and convenient. It can power up to 11 devices simultaneously, making it a brilliant outdoor companion.
  • INFINITY 1300, a portable power station with LFP batteries, can power most devices with its 1382Wh capacity and 1800W output, which is great for emergencies and persons with a greater power need.

Furthermore, preparations for a secret model are underway, although this new product remains shrouded in mystery.

"Growatt has a clear goal in mind, which is to diversify our products and give users more power options and possibilities. And we are doing just that with our new product at CES 2024. The INFINITY 2000, available this year, is a seamless blend of innovation and functionality," said Lisa Zhang, Vice President of Marketing at Growatt, "Over the past two years, we have worked tirelessly alongside our partners to explore the market. Consequently, our products are now more accessible than ever, and we will continue to expand sales channels in the future."

About Growatt

Growatt, a globally recognized new energy expert, has been favored by over 3.4 million clean energy enthusiasts worldwide since 2011. Focusing on the field of clean energy generation, storage, and digitalization, Growatt offers all-scenario smart energy solutions to enable energy independence for everyone. As a pioneer in the field, Growatt has accumulated years of experience and has the industry-leading technology to power smarter and more reliable clean energy life for individuals, families, and businesses. Click and learn more about Growatt portable power stations.

SOURCE Growatt

News Releases in Similar Topics

