Growatt INFINITY 2000: A Superbly Shocking Debut at CES 2024

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The grand stage of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in the United States is once again set to amaze tech enthusiasts from January 9th to 12th, 2024. Among the myriad of outstanding innovations showcased, Growatt will present a brand-new portable power station - INFINITY 2000 - to make a stunning debut and hold an electrifying on-site launch event.

INFINITY 2000 can fully charge up to 2,048Wh in 2.3 hours of sunlight or 1.6 hours of AC power. It has a TT-30 outlet for RVs and can be expanded to 6144Wh, making it perfect for off-grid living.

Growatt CES 2024

Additionally, it completes a more comprehensive coverage of all specs for different power demands, together with the following models.

VITA 550, a 538Wh portable power station, is lightweight and convenient. It can power up to 11 devices simultaneously, making it a brilliant outdoor companion.

INFINITY 1300, a portable power station with LFP batteries, can power most devices with its 1382Wh capacity and 1800W output, which is great for emergencies and persons with a greater power need.

Furthermore, preparations for a secret model are underway, although this new product remains shrouded in mystery.

"Growatt has a clear goal in mind, which is to diversify our products and give users more power options and possibilities. And we are doing just that with our new product at CES 2024. The INFINITY 2000, available this year, is a seamless blend of innovation and functionality," said Lisa Zhang, Vice President of Marketing at Growatt, "Over the past two years, we have worked tirelessly alongside our partners to explore the market. Consequently, our products are now more accessible than ever, and we will continue to expand sales channels in the future."

