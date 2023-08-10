Growing Applications in MRI Machines and Fiber Optics Manufacturing Drive Helium Market at 5% CAGR through 2030

10 Aug, 2023, 11:30 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Helium: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Helium estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Gas, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.3% CAGR and reach US$2.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Liquid segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $627.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.7% CAGR
The Helium market in the U.S. is estimated at US$627.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$504.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 4.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.
