Growing Awareness Around Skin and Gut Health Connection Drives Demand for More Holistic Aesthetic Care

GREAT NECK, N.Y., Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As more research links skin issues like acne, eczema, and rosacea to imbalances in gut health, Laser by Aleya is integrating wellness-based education into its consultation model. Clients visiting the Great Neck clinic now receive guidance on how diet, digestion, and internal inflammation may affect the success of topical skincare and professional treatments such as laser and electrolysis.

Founder Aleya Bamdad noted a significant rise in client inquiries around bloating, food sensitivities, and hormonal imbalances, and how those concerns might manifest as chronic skin conditions.

"We're not offering nutrition advice or making medical claims," said Bamdad. "But it's essential to acknowledge the connection between skin health and gut health, especially when we're treating recurring inflammation or irritation. The skin often reflects what's happening inside."

Why the Gut-Skin Axis Matters

Recent research supports the theory that imbalances in the gut microbiome can trigger skin issues by disrupting the body's immune responses. A 2023 review published in Frontiers in Microbiology confirmed that changes in gut bacteria were associated with conditions like atopic dermatitis and acne vulgaris.

Laser by Aleya uses this emerging insight to shape treatment recommendations. Clients with recurring breakouts or persistent redness may be advised to monitor food triggers, adjust treatment timing, or keep a symptom journal alongside their skincare plan.

A New Layer of Personalization

Aleya's goal is to help clients make more informed skincare decisions without overloading them with complicated wellness messaging. During a typical consultation, clients may be asked about stress levels, sleep patterns, recent dietary changes, or medications, all of which can influence how the skin responds to hair removal or skin rejuvenation services.

While Laser by Aleya does not offer medical diagnostics, the clinic collaborates with dermatologists and functional wellness professionals when clients may benefit from an integrative care plan.

Supporting Long-Term Results

Bamdad emphasizes that laser and electrolysis treatments are most effective when paired with consistent skin support. That includes maintaining hydration, avoiding inflammatory foods, and using products that support barrier function.

"Great skin isn't just about what you put on it—it's also about how you support it from the inside," Bamdad added. "Our clients appreciate that we don't overlook that piece of the puzzle."

