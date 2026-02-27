GREAT NECK, N.Y., Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As consumers increasingly prioritize transparency, ingredient integrity, and founder-led values, the spotlight on women-owned beauty supply brands continues to grow across New York and beyond. Laser by Aleya is joining the conversation by highlighting the importance of supporting women-led innovation in the beauty and aesthetic industry.

Founded and led by Aleya Bamdad, Laser by Aleya operates within a market where clients are not only asking about results, but also about brand ethics, ownership, and sourcing standards. The clinic reports that more clients are inquiring about the origin of the products used during treatments and the values behind the brands they support.

"There is a noticeable shift toward founder-driven brands, especially women-owned businesses that prioritize quality and accountability," said Aleya Bamdad, Founder and CEO of Laser by Aleya. "Clients want to support companies that reflect their values while delivering professional-level performance."

Why Women-Owned Beauty Brands Are Gaining Attention

Industry data reflects this broader movement. According to a 2024 report by McKinsey & Company, female founders continue to expand their presence in the beauty and personal care sector, with independent brands capturing increased market share due to authenticity and direct-to-consumer engagement.

Women-owned beauty supply brands are often associated with:

Transparent ingredient sourcing

Inclusive product development

Responsiveness to consumer feedback

Community-focused brand missions

In metropolitan markets such as New York, these attributes resonate strongly with clients seeking both quality and alignment.

A Founder-Led Perspective in Professional Aesthetics

As a women-owned clinic, Laser by Aleya views the rise of women-led beauty supply brands as a meaningful development within the broader wellness and aesthetics ecosystem. While the clinic maintains strict standards for professional-grade tools and products, it also supports the visibility of emerging women entrepreneurs in the beauty supply space.

Aleya Bamdad emphasizes that founder-led leadership often brings a more personalized and attentive approach to both product creation and client care.

Looking Ahead to 2026

With continued investment in innovation, sustainability, and client education, women-owned beauty supply brands are expected to play a growing role in shaping consumer expectations in 2026. Clinics and providers who align with quality-first and ethics-driven supply standards are likely to remain competitive in an increasingly informed market.

Laser by Aleya remains committed to supporting high standards in professional beauty supplies while contributing to the broader conversation around women-led excellence in the industry.

About Laser by Aleya

Laser by Aleya is a leading provider of professional New York laser and electrolysis hair removal services based in Great Neck. Founded by Aleya Bamdad, the clinic delivers personalized treatments supported by advanced laser technology and carefully selected beauty supplies. With over 20 years of experience, Laser by Aleya is committed to safety, education, and consistent results.

