Growing Campfire Collective Doubles in Size; Creates New Leadership Positions

MEMPHIS, Tenn., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning Memphis marketing firm Campfire Collective has marked a significant milestone since its inception in 2022. In just two years, the boutique agency has experienced exponential growth, going from six employees to fifteen, and attracting a roster of changemaking local clients. Under the leadership of Founder and Head Trailblazer Shannon Briggs, the expansion has necessitated the creation of several new leadership positions, in addition to attracting talented new hires.

Hired as a Content Kindler to provide social media expertise in 2022, Mackenzie Grannan has been promoted to Team Wayfinder. Also a former Kindler, Kate Lollar has transitioned to Director of Expeditions, bringing over 17 years experience in entertainment and community PR to guide Campfire's marketing team.

"Kate and Mackenzie's move out of Content Kindler positions left some gaps," said Briggs. "In addition, we realized that our Content Kindlers were handling more client-facing responsibilities, so we've transitioned several team members to the role of Client Expedition Manager."

In addition to social media strategy, Client Expedition Managers are responsible for managing client accounts, coordinating strategic media campaigns, and serving as the primary point of contact between Campfire Collective and its clients.

Current team members Abby Wilbanks, Sarah Rushakoff, and Elizabeth Lambe accepted the new role with increased responsibilities, alongside newly hired team member Alexas Ellis. Former intern Olivia Fowler joined the team as a Content Kindler, along with new hires Camille Jones and Allison Binning, to assist with client strategic media campaigns and support ongoing projects. Rounding out the team as a Storyteller is Martha Park, who assists with all writing responsibilities.

In addition to long standing clients like Welcome to Memphis (a subsidiary of Memphis Tourism) and Commute Options (a program of Innovate Memphis), the enhanced leadership skills, experience, and resources of an expanded Campfire Collective has attracted a roster of well-known Memphis clients, including Greater Memphis Chamber, ProTech Services Group, Chuck Hutton Toyota, and MoSH Memphis.

As Campfire Collective continues to grow, Briggs expects to hire more team members this year.

About Campfire Collective: Campfire Collective is a marketing and communications firm based in Memphis, TN that seeks to ignite creativity for community-focused organizations. Led by Shannon Briggs, the collective is a client-focused team of professionals with a diverse array of experience, knowledge, and skills. You can learn more about Campfire Collective at their website, and on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

