Growing Collaboration of Global Automakers and Suppliers Driving Carbon Reporting and Reduction through Supply Chain

WASHINGTON, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A collaborative effort facilitated by the Suppliers Partnership for the Environment (SP), Manufacture 2030 (M2030), and leading automakers and suppliers such as DENSO, Ford Motor Company, General Motors, Honda Development & Manufacturing of America, Magna, and Toyota Motor North America is engaging nearly 20,000 automotive supplier manufacturing sites globally seeking to improve consistency in Scope 3 emissions reporting and to reduce carbon emissions within the supply chain.

The Automotive Climate Action Questionnaire from this collaboration builds on existing industry guidance by providing a standardized template which seeks to improve consistency and reduce reporting burdens by aligning around common questions and definitions.

"Effectively engaging stakeholders across the supply chain is key as companies in the automotive industry work toward long-term decarbonization goals. This initiative is a testament to the leadership and commitment of our members to develop common tools and educational resources to support companies in the supply chain in building capacity in carbon reporting and reduction within the limits of applicable antitrust laws, while striving to improve efficiencies and identify opportunities to drive continuous improvement." – Kellen Mahoney, Director, Suppliers Partnership for the Environment.

The questionnaire is hosted through the M2030 program where participating suppliers also have access to energy focused best practices, learning tools, support services, and an expert network to support decarbonization efforts.

This Program complements a growing library of automotive industry environmental sustainability resources developed through SP, including a recent Scope 3 Maturity Benchmark initiative delivered in collaboration with Proxima, a range of industry guidance documents and tools, and additional supplier capacity building programs planned to launch later this year.

The total pool of supplier sites in the Program has grown from more than 12,000 sites invited by participating automotive supply chain owners in 2023 to nearly 20,000 sites now being invited to participate.

"Toyota is working to reduce carbon emissions across the vehicle life cycle as part of our Environmental Challenge 2050, which includes engaging with our suppliers in the drive toward carbon neutrality. We value the opportunity to work together with industry peers through organizations like SP to develop common tools and resources to support the supply chain in this effort and promote continuous improvement." – Kevin Butt, Senior Director, Environmental Sustainability, Toyota Motor North America and, Chair of SP's Board of Directors.

"As DENSO strives to support the automotive industry's green transition, it is vital that we align up and down the supply chain to maximize our collective impact in creating a more sustainable future." – Denise Carlson, VP, DENSO's North America Production Innovation Center.

"Addressing global decarbonization is one of today's most pressing challenges across industries, and within the automotive supply chain we must work together to collaborate, innovate, and seek solutions that advance our sustainability goals and operational efficiencies. M2030's platform provides valuable tools for energy reduction and manufacturing excellence supporting Magna's Science Based Targets initiative net-zero targets." – Ahmed Elganzouri, Global Director, Sustainability and Energy, Magna.

"Manufacture 2030 is proud to be at the core of this pivotal movement, helping supply chains spearhead the action needed to drive measurable carbon reductions across the automotive industry. Cross-sector collaboration is critical to reducing duplication and increasing the efficiency of reporting, enabling more suppliers up and down the value chain to focus efforts on reducing emissions in line with science-based carbon reduction targets." – Martin Chilcott, CEO, Manufacture 2030.

