Growing Demand for Bio-Based Products is Driving Growth of the Bio-alcohols Market

The global bio-alcohols market is expected to grow with a CAGR greater than 8% during the forecast period. One of the major factors driving the market is the growing demand for bio-based products. However, the declining automotive production is hindering the growth of the market studied.



Key Market Trends



Bio-ethanol to Dominate the Market

Bio-ethanol offers higher-octane fuel alternative and is also used for energy oriented applications, such as power generation.

Its applications in trucks, buses, airplanes, medical industry, and fuel cells are to lift the growth in the market.

The blending of bio-ethanol with petrol can increase the life span of diminishing oil supplies and ensure greater fuel security globally.

The demand for bio-ethanol is also boosted by its biodegradability and low toxicity than fossil fuels.

Hence, owing to the above-mentioned factors, bio-ethanol is likely to dominate the market studied during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth Rate

Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market for bio-alcohols owing to the ongoing growth in the end-user industries like construction, and electronics.

The countries in the region including China , India , and Indonesia are investing highly in the construction and infrastructure projects.

, , and are investing highly in the construction and infrastructure projects. However, the declining automotive industry may hinder the demand for bio-alcohols in the region in the coming years.

Hence, owing to the above-mentioned factors, Asia-Pacific is likely to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape



The global bio-alcohols market is moderately consolidated as the market of the market share is divided among few players. Some of the key players in the market include BASF SE, Asahi Kasei Corporation, INVISTA, Evonik Industries AG, and Toray Industries, Inc., among others.



