Growing Demand for Spot's Services Leads to Expansion and Strengthened Commitment to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spot, a leading third-party logistics company, announced today a major expansion to its Charlotte presence with an additional 22,000 square feet buildout in its office on 128 Tryon Street, the First Citizens Bank Plaza building.

The expansion will further solidify Spot's commitment to the city of Charlotte and the Uptown City Center Business District. The new office space will support the growing demand for Spot's services, adding 144 spacious workstations and making room for more than 300 total team members. Additionally, Spot is adding a dedicated training facility to accommodate professionals' onboarding and continued education. The company currently occupies the 22nd and 23rd floors. With this addition, the company will also occupy the 17th floor and leverage the space for further operations and sales functions.

Spot worked closely alongside the teams at CBRE, Playbook Project Management, Perkins & Will and Barringer Construction to bring the space to life. In addition to the sweeping views of the city's architecture and surrounding landscape, Spot leveraged its long-standing relationship with Business Furniture to provide high-end workstations and ancillary furniture throughout the space to further enhance employee satisfaction.

"The teams we've worked with have been incredible and we can't thank them enough. This expansion is a significant investment by the company and a clear sign of Spot's commitment to the Charlotte community and our employees," said Kreg Hunter, Director of Operations. "We have always believed that our employees are our greatest asset, and this space and its amenities are another way to show them how much we value them. Like all of our locations around the country, this space was designed to foster a collaborative environment with its spacious open floor plan and boutique styling where employees can share ideas and work together to achieve goals."

"Spot is taking its Charlotte office to the next level with this expansion," said Andrew Elsener, Co-founder of Spot. "We are excited to see the future of Spot in Charlotte and are confident this will help us continue attracting proven, passionate, and dedicated logistics experts. It also will create new jobs and opportunities for the Charlotte community."

Spot employs over 600 people across the U.S. This includes Spot's technology arm, Red Technologies, which employs a dedicated team of software developers and designers. Red Technologies provides proprietary software that helps its customers increase operational efficiency and streamline communication while providing complete visibility into their supply chains.

To learn more about Spot's open positions, visit spotinc.com/careers, and to learn more about open tech positions, visit Spot's technology company, Red Technologies, at redtms.com/careers.

About Spot

As one of the fastest-growing logistics companies in North America, Spot is built on relationships, combining 24/7 support with a proven, passionate, and dedicated team of logistics professionals. Spot provides custom, tailored logistics solutions for shipping challenges through relentless effort, industry knowledge, and advanced technologies. Established in 2009 with the vision that there is a better way to move freight, Spot has more than 600 employees across its U.S. locations in Indianapolis, Indiana, Charlotte, North Carolina, Chicago, Illinois, Tempe, Arizona and Tampa, Florida. For more information, visit Spot's website at spotinc.com and follow Spot on social media: Facebook (Spot), Twitter (SpotFreight), LinkedIn (Spot Freight), Instagram (spotfreight), and TikTok (spotfreight).

