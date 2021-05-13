Growing Digital Experience Platform Raydiant Appoints Chief Financial Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Raydiant, the #1 in-location experience management platform in the world, is thrilled to announce Dan Morgan as the company's new CFO. Morgan is the latest addition to Raydiant's fast-growing platform and impressive growth momentum.

Morgan is familiar with the people and practices of Raydiant, having served the company in many different capacities as a consultant. He has played an integral role in Raydiant's rapid growth.

Raydiant CEO Bobby Marhamat said, "Our company is growing fast and I am so excited to have Dan on board as we continue working to build up the strong future of Raydiant. During Dan's career as an executive, he has gravitated towards challenges. By communicating the possibilities and integrating teams to work together, his leadership inspires cross-functional collaboration allowing companies to excel in achieving their goals."

Morgan is a strategic technology executive with extensive experience in finance, accounting, and operations. His broad base of expertise extends to Networking, software SAAS, B2B Marketing and Consumer spaces. He led teams to garner $200M+ in top tier VC, Angel, and corporate backed funding and grown firms on average by 2x.

Morgan also has extensive M&A experience with both public and private entities valued at ~$1.6B. He has provided due diligence for timely and smooth close processes that reduced costs by 40%.

Prior to his consulting career, Morgan spent two years leading finance for startup VR company Lytro. Before that, he held a number of executive roles including Chief Accounting Officer at Lumileds and VP of Finance for Force 10— which was sold to Dell.

Raydiant's in-location experience platform is designed to help users create, manage, and scale customized offline experiences to ensure they are getting the most out of their physical space.

More than 3,000 companies trust Raydiant to drive sales, boost revenue, and maximize their customer experience, including Harvard University, T-Mobile, Wahlburgers, and Orkin.

raydiant.com

About Raydiant

Raydiant's Experience Management Platform enables organizations to build strong, long-lasting relationships with their employees and customers by helping them create memorable, interactive experiences both in-location and in the workplace. Their easy-to-use, plug-and-play, cloud-based solution empowers Raydiant customers to create, manage and scale experiences across 1 or 100,000 locations anytime, anywhere. Founded in April 2017, Raydiant is backed by notable investors, including Bloomberg Beta, Lerer Hippeau, Transmedia Capital, 8VC, Atomic Ventures, and Ron Conway.

