Growing Influence of Beauty Bloggers on Millennials Drives Demand for Curling Iron Market, Says Future Market Insights

DUBAI, U.A.E, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market study by Future Market Insights (FMI), the global curling iron market is forecasted to witness substantial growth in terms of value between 2020 and 2030.

In the recent past, the demand for at-home hair styling tools has significantly upsurge owing to high consumer interest in maintaining their appearance. Moreover, rising disposable incomes in developing economies, increasing influence of the west, and exposure to social media have been identified as major trends driving the demand for curling iron.

Considering that general consumers are often amateurs in hairstyling, they are seeking easy-to-easy and affordable tools to enhance their hair-style game. Likewise, internet penetration and the subsequent boom of personal makeup and hairstyle content on websites like YouTube have been crucial to the growth of the market.

On these lines, the development of innovative technologies including digitally controlled appliances are aiding manufacturers to develop advanced products to added features. Furthermore, manufacturers are offering devices with numerous attachments, facilitating usage of a single grooming tool for multiple purpose. This is expected to spur the sales in the years to come.

"With the beauty industry taking a severe beating amidst the pandemic, manufacturers are focusing on providing greater value for money on their products to alleviate the impact caused by the downtrend" opines FMI analyst

Download a Sample Report with Table of Contents and Figures: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-12408

Curling Iron Market - Key Takeaways

The global curling iron market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 5% and will surge past valuation of US$ 4.7 Bn within the next 5 years.

within the next 5 years. Curling irons will find a majority of adoption in commercial applications through the assessment period, while adoption in the household segment will rise at a healthy rate in the forthcoming years.

Curling tongs will register higher sales than curling wands owing to ease of handling and availability of different materials.

Based on the price range of the products, economic and mid-range products are expected to find high uptake backed by higher affordability in emerging economies.

Curling Iron Market - Key Trends

Emergence of automation is enabling manufactures to develop products with advanced products with numerous features and higher longevity.

Although supermarkets and hypermarkets will continue to channel majority of sales, expansion of online retail is slowly widening the distribution pattern of curling iron products and market players are focusing on establishing a strong online presence.

Curling Iron Market - Regional Analysis

North America , held more than 1/3rd of market share in 2018, will retain its dominance through the forecast period, owing to the presence of a large hair-styling sector - with over 45,000 people working hairstyling sector in Texas state alone - and high influence of celebrities and beauty bloggers.

, held more than 1/3rd of market share in 2018, will retain its dominance through the forecast period, owing to the presence of a large hair-styling sector - with over 45,000 people working hairstyling sector in state alone - and high influence of celebrities and beauty bloggers. Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as a lucrative region owing to growing influence of the west on the wide millennial base present in India , China , and Bangladesh .

Curling Iron Market - Competitive Landscape

Some of the major market players in Koninklijke Philips N.V., Conair Corporation, Helen of Troy, Curlingiron.org., Spectrum Brands, Inc., Lunata Beauty, Dyson, Revlon, Inc., Andis Company, and Geloon. Market players are focusing on developing products with a wide range of materials to cater to the wider demography of consumers. Furthermore, players are upscaling their advertising expenditure on celebrity endorsements and social media branding.

For any Queries Linked with the Report, Ask an [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-12408

Curling Iron Market - Taxonomy

Product Type

Curling Tongs

Curling Wands

Price Range

Economic

Mid-range

Premium

Material Type

Ceramic

Plastic

Steel

Titanium

Iron

Type

Corded

Cordless

Application

Household

Commercial

Sales Channel

Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Discount Stores

Independent Small Stores

Multi-brand Stores

Online Retailers

Other Sales Channels

Region

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

and East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Latin America

Buy [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/12408

Get Valuable Insights into the Curling Iron Market

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global curling iron market, presenting historical demand data and forecast statistics for the period from 2020-2030. The study divulges compelling insights on the curling iron market, allowing readers to glean qualitative and quantitative information which will enable them to make informed market decisions in the upcoming forecast period.

Explore Extensive Coverage on FMI's Retail and Consumer Products Market Landscape

Skin Lightening Products Market : FMI's compelling study on the skin lightening products market sheds light on the prominent dynamics influencing the growth trajectory for the upcoming forecast period 2020-2030 through detailed segmental and regional analyses.

Cbd Skin Care Market : The CBD skin care market report offers a 360-degree analysis, bringing to the fore insights that can help stakeholders identify key challenges and opportunities across the upcoming decade's growth trajectory.

Vegan Cosmetics Market The vegan cosmetics market is anticipated to surpass an impressive revenue threshold by the end of the forecast period ranging from 2020 to 2030, concludes FMI's recently published research report on the market.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in London, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact

Mr. Abhishek Budholiya

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

For Sales Enquiries: [email protected]

For Media Enquiries: [email protected]

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/curling-irons-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/curling-irons-market

SOURCE Future Market Insights