Growing New Jersey Law Firm Welcomes Six New Attorneys

LYNDHURST, N.J., Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scarinci Hollenbeck's Lyndhurst, New Jersey office recently welcomed the addition of six talented attorneys to the firm's Government & Education Law, Labor & Employment and Litigation practice groups. Four of the attorneys will be supporting the Government & Education Law practice group as part of its ongoing expansion into 2020 while the remaining two attorneys will support the firm's Labor & Employment and Litigation practice groups respectively. The addition of this class of hires is a part of The Women in Scarinci Hollenbeck Committee's (WISH) initiative to foster and promote gender diversity and inclusion within the firm and legal field as a whole.

Meet the Attorneys

Supporting the expansion of Scarinci Hollenbeck's Government & Education Law practice group is Samantha L. Blake, Sarah A. Gober, Samantha M. Monteleone and Karen A. Vega-Montenegro. As members of the Government & Education Law practice group, all four attorneys will focus their practice on the representation of school boards, administrators, municipalities and more in numerous Litigation and Labor & Employment matters.

Samantha L. Blake previously served as a judicial law clerk for the Honorable Pamela D'Arcy, J.S.C., a Judge in Children in Court, Family Part in Atlantic City, NJ, before joining the firm. During her clerkship, Ms. Blake handled a variety of Litigation matters involving the New Jersey Division of Child Protection & Permanency (DCP&P) and served as a mediator for various Family Law issues, including custody, visitation, child support, and more.

Sarah A. Gober brings with her years of experience handling matters relating to Labor & Employment, Litigation and Alternative Dispute Resolution. Ms. Gober has represented clients in all aspects of Labor and Employment law, including unfair practice proceedings, union contract negotiations and all stages of the litigation process. Ms. Gober has also defended clients against claims of wrongful termination, discrimination, harassment and retaliation, and more.

Samantha M. Monteleone previously served as a judicial law clerk for the Honorable James R. Paganelli, Lead Judge in Children in Court, Family Part, in Newark, NJ, before joining the firm. During her clerkship, Ms. Monteleone managed the Children in Court docket and served as a mediator for various Family Law issues, including child support, spousal support, custody, visitation and more.

Prior to joining Scarinci Hollenbeck, Karen A. Vega-Montenegro served as a law clerk to the Honorable Mary K. Costello, of the Superior Court of New Jersey, Civil Division. During her time there, Ms. Vega served as a court-appointed mediator to facilitate settlement during Special Civil Part mediations.

Joining the firm's Litigation practice group is Jasmine B. Simmons. As a member of Scarinci Hollenbeck's Litigation practice group, Ms. Simmons focuses practice on handling various complex litigation matters on behalf of public and private sector clients in both the Federal and State courts of New Jersey and New York. Prior to joining the firm, Ms. Simmons served as a law clerk to the Hon. Verna Leath, J.S.C., of the New Jersey Superior Court, Essex Vicinage. During her time there, Ms. Simmons mediated civil cases and supported the Court on a variety of key matters.

Sarah E. Tornetta has joined the firm's Labor & Employment practice group. Ms. Tornetta handles a variety of Labor & Employment law matters, including but not limited to, contract negotiations, administration of labor agreements, employment discrimination matters, and much more. Prior to joining the firm, Ms. Tornetta was affiliated with a Mount Laurel, NJ law firm where she focused her practice on serving the public sector, handling a variety of matters relating to Education and Labor & Employment law.

About Scarinci Hollenbeck

With a growing practice of more than 70 experienced attorneys, Scarinci Hollenbeck is a regional alternative to a national 250 law firm. We serve the niche practice areas most often required by institutions, corporations, business entities, and the people who own and control them. More information on our firm's capabilities and range of practice areas can be found on our website: www.sh-law.com.

