Growing People Big and Small: Celebree School Debuts First Urban Location in Canton

BALTIMORE, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebree School, a leader in early childhood education that provides infant and toddler care, preschool, before and after school care, and summer camp programs, will open its newest school on April 17 in the Canton neighborhood of Baltimore. Located at 3904 Boston Street, the new school will provide a customized program that addresses the physical, social, emotional and academic needs of children while adhering to Maryland's early education standards.

Celebree School has 20-plus locations in the Baltimore metropolitan area, but the Canton school is its first within the city's boundaries. While schools in urban settings often look different than their suburban counterparts, Celebree School of Canton will feature the same premier learning center while prioritizing outdoor play space, as it features a 6,000 sq. ft. risk-based playground with age-appropriate play areas set to fuel imagination.

Enrollment is now open, and community members are encouraged to schedule a site visit at Celebree School's Welcome Center located at 720 S. Montford Avenue, Suite 101, Monday – Friday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. For more information, call 410-202-8816.

Celebree School of Canton is the second Celebree School owned and operated by local entrepreneur Jason Skidmore. Since he opened Celebree School of Glen Burnie in 2021, Skidmore has watched an impassioned community of educators and parents form around the children who have grown up with his school. Seeing the impact that the curriculum, hands-on activities, socialization, and playtime positively building a strong foundation in a child's development has inspired Skidmore to expand Celebree School's educational offerings throughout the Baltimore area.

A native and life-long resident of Maryland, Skidmore has built his career in the Old Line State as the co-founder of a healthcare transportation company he started right out of high school. Skidmore went on to create a management company and a full-service automotive repair and inspection company over the course of his 25-year career. In addition to being a serial entrepreneur, Skidmore prides himself on being an engaged parent who took an active role in his children's education. Ready for a new challenge and the opportunity to continue supporting the community, Skidmore has teamed up with Celebree School to be a part of building bridges between students, parents, and educators in the greater Baltimore area.

"In partnering with Celebree School, I've seen how children can blossom when the right people provide each child with a safe and nurturing environment that fosters, growth, exploration and learning," Skidmore said. "I want to continue creating exceptional experiences for the families who trust us with their children, and I also want to continue to create opportunities for local educators to partner with a leadership team that is passionate about helping teachers pursue advancement in the field of education. Operating these Celebree Schools has introduced me to the phenomenal community of teachers, advocates, and parents across Baltimore who believe in the power of education. I am honored to work with and support our extended family every day."

Celebree School lives by its promise to Grow People Big and Small™ and was founded on the belief that success in early childhood development is equal parts curriculum and a connection that extends beyond the classroom to address the needs of the whole child and the whole family. Each Celebree School is a village made up of parents, children, and educators while providing curriculum-based care that prepares your child for kindergarten and beyond.

With a 28-plus-year history of providing superior early childhood education, Celebree School delivers a stable, secure learning environment that helps children develop a lifelong love of learning. Programs are available for children six weeks to 12 years old with unique curriculums designed to develop positive social skills and values while allowing children to learn about their world through age-appropriate play, projects, and activities. Care is available part time or full time, and parents are allowed to drop in and visit at any time.

"We're honored to continue to help brilliant entrepreneurs like Jason actualize their business goals and have them continue to grow within our Celebree School family," said Richard Huffman, Founder and CEO of Celebree School. "As we continue to expand our brand's footprint through franchising, it's more important than ever that we partner with local community leaders who have a passion for early childhood education. The opening of Jason's second school brings me immense pride and joy. I know he is the perfect franchisee to drive our mission forward."

Celebree School of Canton will be open Monday – Friday 7:00 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. For more information on Celebree School of Canton and its upcoming grand opening event slated for May, please visit the local website, Facebook, or Instagram, or call 410-202-8816.

About Celebree School

Founded in 1994, Celebree School is a leader in early childhood education that provides infant and toddler care, preschool, before and aftercare, and summer camp programs. With a mission to Grow People Big and Small™, Celebree School believes success in early childhood development is equal parts curriculum and connection. Each school employs a customized program that addresses the physical, social, emotional, and academic needs of children and follows applicable state guidelines. In 2019, Celebree School launched its franchise offering. Learn more about how we grow confident children who are prepared for school and life at Celebree.com. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

