Ready, Set, Read! Celebree School Launches Literacy Month Campaign to Promote Reading Among Children

"With 25 million children unable to read, Celebree is on a mission to ignite a love for reading and make a difference," said Kristen Miller, Director of Education at Celebree School. "With 90% of a child's brain developing before the age of five, simple habits – like daily reading – can dramatically help improve vocabulary, comprehension, and academic success. With the launch of this campaign, we hope to inspire a community where every child discovers the magic of reading."

Celebree Celebrates Literacy Entry Details*:

To participate in the campaign, families are encouraged to follow Celebree School on Instagram and engage in various posts throughout the month by commenting their child's favorite book to be entered to win.

For every tagged friend, an additional entry can be gained.

Families can also visit the Celebree Celebrates Literacy landing page to join the cause and take the Literacy Pledge. Families can gain an additional 10 entries by printing and signing the downloadable pledge and posting on social media, tagging Celebree School and using the hashtag #CelebreeCelebratesLiteracy.

The grand prize winner will receive a one-year subscription service to Literati Book Club (ages 0-14, personalized). The winner will be announced on October 1 as an official send off into National Book Month, now equipped with new and exciting books to read!

Sadly, according to the Nation's Report Card from the National Assessment of Education Progress (NAEP) reading scores are showing an alarming decline - the lowest in decades. Promoting early literacy will help provide children with the building blocks for a successful future.

One student who knows a thing or two about unlocking the power of literacy is Austin R. Davis. After attending Celebree School from the time he was one-year old all the way through 5th grade, Davis has now proudly debuted his very own book, Dogs Vs Bears. Davis has achieved a 98th percentile reading level among 5th graders and his family credits Celebree teachers who engaged in reading activities that exposed him to literacy as an early part of his development.

"Seeing my son write his own book, which focuses on the team building and inclusion lessons he has learned through experiences like the ones he had at Celebree, has been one of the proudest moments of my life," said Raoul Davis. "I credit the incredible support and encouragement he received from Celebree, which has played a huge role in fostering his love for reading and writing. Literacy is the foundation of all learning, and it's been amazing to see how books have opened up a world of imagination and possibility for him. We're thrilled to support Celebree School's Literacy Month campaign and to give back to the community that has given us so much."

Austin Davis will be making a guest appearance at his former school, Celebree School of Middletown, on September 10 for a live reading of his book. Additionally, Celebree Schools across the country will be hosting various books drives throughout the month to further the cause of promoting early literacy and making a positive impact in their communities. Books will be collected and donated to local nonprofit organizations and schools in need. For more information on how to participate, please contact your local Celebree School.

With programs available for children six weeks to 12 years old, Celebree School lives by its promise to Grow People Big and Small™. The brand was founded on the belief that success in early childhood development is equal parts curriculum and a connection that extends beyond the classroom to address the needs of the whole child and the whole family. Curriculums are designed to develop positive social skills and values while allowing children to learn about the world through age-appropriate play, projects, and activities.

To take the Celebree Celebrates Literacy Pledge, please visit https://www.celebree.com/literacy-month/.

For more information about Celebree School, visit https://www.celebree.com/

About Celebree School

Founded in 1994, Celebree School is a leader in early childhood education that provides infant and toddler care, preschool, before and aftercare, and summer camp programs. With a mission to Grow People Big and Small™, Celebree School believes success in early childhood development is equal parts curriculum and connection. Each school employs a customized program that addresses the physical, social, emotional, and academic needs of children and follows applicable state guidelines. In 2019, Celebree School launched its franchise offering. In 2024, Celebree School's founder, Richard Huffman, launched a new parent company called Huffman Family Brands, merging Celebree affiliated concepts under one multi-brand company structure. Learn more about how we grow confident children who are prepared for school and life at Celebree.com. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

*See giveaway landing page for official rules and restrictions.

