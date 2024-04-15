Growing People Big and Small: Celebree School Debuts in Herndon

Early Childhood Education Franchise Opens in Herndon, Brings Well-Rounded Program to the Community

HERNDON, Va., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebree School, a leader in early childhood education that provides infant and toddler care, preschool, before and aftercare, and summer camp programs, will hold the grand opening of its newest school on April 27 in Herndon. Located at 12700 Sunrise Valley Drive in Reston, the new school will provide a customized program that addresses the physical, social, emotional, and academic needs of children while adhering to Virginia's early education standards.

Celebree School in Herndon is owned and operated by local entrepreneur, Manmeet Sarang. Sarang has spent the previous 20 years running a mortgage company, the she looks to turn their new Celebree School location into a role model early childhood education center. She has always had a passion for education and working with kids to setup their life for success down the road, making the decision to franchise with Celebree School and no-brainer.

"We are so excited for the opportunity to be able to work with and assist in the education of children here in the Herndon and Fairfax County area," said Sarang. "It's extremely fulfilling to be able to help children grow and develop, but now through Celebree Schools high-quality standards. My team is looking forward to raising the bar for early childhood education in the community."

To celebrate the new location, Celebree School of Herndon will host a grand opening event on April 27. The grand opening will be a spring carnival from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. featuring mesmerizing magic shows, a bubble station, cotton candy, popcorn, and delicious food vendors. The day will be packed with family fun and games for the Herndon community, offering an opportunity for parents to learn more about what Celebree School offers.

Celebree School lives by its promise to Grow People Big and Small™, and was founded on the belief that success in early childhood development is equal parts curriculum and a connection that extends beyond the classroom to address the needs of the whole child and the whole family. Each Celebree School is a village made up of parents, children, and educators while providing curriculum-based care that prepares your child for kindergarten and beyond.

With a 29-plus-year history of providing superior early childhood education, Celebree School delivers a stable, secure learning environment that helps children develop a lifelong love of learning. Programs are available for children six weeks to 12 years old with unique curriculums designed to develop positive social skills and values while allowing children to learn about their world through age-appropriate play, projects, and activities. Care is available part time or full time and parents are allowed to drop in and visit at any time.

"We take great pride in supporting exceptional entrepreneurs like Manmeet in achieving their business aspirations and welcoming them into the Celebree School community," said Richard Huffman, Founder and CEO of Celebree School. "In our ongoing efforts to grow the reach of our brand through franchising, it is crucial to collaborate with dedicated community leaders who share a deep commitment to early childhood education. Witnessing the establishment of these schools fills me with immense satisfaction and happiness. I am confident that she is the ideal franchisee to propel our mission to new heights."

The fast-growth brand began franchising in 2019 and now boasts 44 schools open, 54 franchisees awarded over 100 sites, a presence across 14 states, and an enrollment of more than 4,570 children who are being protected, educated, and nurtured within the Celebree family. When franchisees invest with Celebree School, they're investing in an organization with a strong culture, solid systems, and a proven business model backed with 25-plus years of experience in providing exceptional early childhood education. For more information of franchising opportunities visit https://www.celebree.com/franchising/.

Celebree School – Herndon is open Monday – Friday 6:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. For more information on Celebree School in Herndon, please visit https://www.celebree.com/herndon-va/ or call (703) 436-1778.

About Celebree School

Founded in 1994, Celebree School is a leader in early childhood education that provides infant and toddler care, preschool, before and aftercare, and summer camp programs. With a mission to Grow People Big and Small™, Celebree School believes success in early childhood development is equal parts curriculum and connection. Each school employs a customized program that addresses the physical, social, emotional, and academic needs of children and follows applicable state guidelines. In 2019, Celebree School launched its franchise offering. Learn more about how we grow confident children who are prepared for school and life at Celebree.com. Connect with us on Facebook , Instagram , and LinkedIn.

