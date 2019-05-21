Growing Up Graham: Ashley Graham & Sister Abigail Share Childhood Photos of Summers Past as They Make New Memories in Latest Swimsuits For All Campaign

"Despite our six-year age difference and busy lifestyles, my little sister and I have always been strong presences in each other's lives. We've shared countless memories together and going through our childhood photos was a trip down memory lane. Abigail has always been my rock, and I was honored to have her by my side during this photoshoot. Plus, she's a new mom and has never looked hotter in a swimsuit!," says Ashley Graham.

Abigail was also thrilled to model alongside Ashley. "I love to support Ashley in everything she does, especially when it comes to promoting her message of beauty beyond size. As children, Ashley and I created a very tight bond that we have been able to carry over to adulthood. Every summer, we would go on road trips together to different states. I'll never forget Ashley getting stung by jellyfish in Florida. It was hilarious! I'll forever be grateful for the sisterly love we have for one another and will never forget the special moments we shared during the photoshoot in Punta Cana," says Abigail.

The 9-piece swim collection features mesh panels, netting, exotic florals and animal prints. Styles to highlight include the Phenom Triangle Monkini, Red Orange Heiress High Waist Bikini, and Gala One Shoulder One Piece. Retailing under $104, the Ashley Graham x Swimsuits For All Summer 2019 collection is available for purchase online at https://www.swimsuitsforall.com/ashley-graham-swimsuits.

About Swimsuits For All

Swimsuits For All believes that summer is more than a season; it's a feeling. Embodying a 74-degree state of mind all year long, they provide beautiful swimsuits in sizes 4 – 26 for every swim adventure. As the online swimwear leader since 2005, Swimsuits For All is known for swimsuits with superior construction, expert fit and innovative designs. Additionally, they carry a line of chlorine resistant swimsuits and workout wear that retains its shape and fabric quality for extra pool time. Through perfect-fitting swimwear catered to everybody, Swimsuits For All inspires women of all ages, shapes and sizes to be confident and carefree in the swim they're in. For more information, visit swimsuitsforall.com or Instagram.

About FULLBEAUTY Brands

FULLBEAUTY Brands Inc. is the fashion authority for plus size women and men seeking fashion inspiration, style advice, and clothing tailored to their individual needs. Proprietary brands under the FULLBEAUTY Brands Inc. umbrella include: Woman Within®, Roaman's®, Jessica London®, Swimsuits For All®, KingSize®, BrylaneHome®, and fullbeauty.com®, an online marketplace that offers a curated collection of countless brands and thousands of products, serving as the premier fashion and lifestyle destination for women in sizes 12 +.

