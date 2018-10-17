GrowLife, Inc. to Webcast and Present Live through VirtualInvestorConferences.com on October 18 Discussing Recent Milestone and Growth Outlook

KIRKLAND, Wash., Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GrowLife, Inc. (OTCQB: PHOT), one of the nation's most recognized indoor cultivation product and service providers, today announced that Marco Hegyi, Chief Executive Officer will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on October 18, 2018 at 10 am EST. Mr. Hegyi will discuss recent developments in the burgeoning cannabis cultivation industry including Canada's recent legalization of adult use cannabis as well as the company's recently announced acquisition of EX-CLONE Enterprises, Inc.

DATE: Thursday, October 18, 2018

TIME: 10:00am EST

LINK: https://tinyurl.com/1018prepr

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to learn about the happenings with the company and ask questions in real-time - both in the presentation hall as well as the association's "virtual trade booth." If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an on-demand archive will be available for 90 days.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to save time and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.VirtualInvestorConferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

The company announced the acquisition of EZ-CLONE Enterprises, Inc., a renowned commercial cannabis cultivation equipment supplier. READ MORE

The company experienced escalated growth over last year, showing a 131.7% increase in revenue over the same quarter last year. READ MORE

The company has opened a rights offering to current shareholders in order to raise money for expansion of its product development division, GrowLife Innovations, as well as sales and marketing functions. READ MORE

The company opened a fulfillment and retail center in the world's largest legalized cannabis market, Los Angeles . READ MORE

. READ MORE The company announced a Proof of Concept study on a commercial vertical grow system designed to bring production costs of cannabis down to industry lows. READ MORE

About GrowLife, Inc.

GrowLife, Inc. is a nationally recognized cultivation brand, providing world-class hydroponic equipment, lighting, nutrients, media, and other cultivation supplies to commercial and urban operations. With a complete selection of cultivation products combined with logistics and distribution services, GrowLife can help responsible cultivation operations efficiently control supply costs, manage build-out investments, track supply usage and streamline workflows.

About VirtualInvestorConferences.com

Since 2010, VirtualInvestorConferences.com, created by BetterInvesting (NAIC) and PRNewswire, has been the only monthly virtual investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for presenting companies to meet directly with investors using a graphically-enhanced online platform.

Designed to replicate the look and feel of location-based investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences unites PR Newswire's leading-edge online conferencing and investor communications capabilities with BetterInvesting's extensive retail investor audience network.

