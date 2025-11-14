GROWNSY Announces 2025 Black Friday Deals on Baby Essentials to Make Parenting Easier

Up to 40 % off award-winning baby care innovations helping families save on must-have parenting essentials

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GROWNSY, a renowned baby care brand trusted by parents across the U.S., today unveiled its exclusive 2025 Black Friday deals, offering families significant savings on its most popular baby essentials. From bottle washing and warming to baby feeding and health care, GROWNSY continues to empower modern parenting through smart, time-saving innovations—making everyday routines simpler, cleaner, and more connected.

This year's Black Friday lineup features up to 40% off GROWNSY's top-rated innovations—designed to help parents save time while ensuring every feeding, cleaning, and care routine is effortless.

Starting November 20, GROWNSY's 2025 Black Friday offers include:

2 5 % off GROWNSY Baby Food Maker — Create fresh, nutritious meals in minutes with built-in steam, blend, and reheat functions.

— Create fresh, nutritious meals in minutes with built-in steam, blend, and reheat functions. 25 % off GROWNSY EaseClean Bottle Washer Pro — The award-winning all-in-one washer that automatically cleans, sterilizes, and dries bottles and accessories.

— The award-winning all-in-one washer that automatically cleans, sterilizes, and dries bottles and accessories. 40 % off GROWNSY Nasal Aspirator for Baby — Gentle, effective relief for baby congestion with soft suction, calming lights, and music.

— Gentle, effective relief for baby congestion with soft suction, calming lights, and music. 25 % off GROWNSY Baby Bottle Warmer with Timer — A multitasking warmer for bottles, milk, and food, built for precision and safety.

— A multitasking warmer for bottles, milk, and food, built for precision and safety. 2 5 % off GROWNSY Baby Bottle Warmer with Auto-Lift Feature — Smart lift design for hands-free warming with real-time temperature control.

Parents can shop these Black Friday deals on GROWNSY official website or Amazon from November 20 to December 1.

"Every GROWNSY product begins with a simple idea: to give parents more time for what truly matters," said the CEO of GROWNSY. "Our Black Friday event makes trusted baby essentials more accessible, so parents can focus on what really matters—bonding with their little ones."

About GROWNSY

GROWNSY creates innovative baby care products designed to fit seamlessly into modern family life. From nasal aspirators, bottle warmers and sterilizers to bottle washers, every product is built with safety, functionality, and design in mind.

Learn more at www.grownsy.com.

CONTACT: Awen, [email protected]

