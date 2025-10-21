GROWNSY Joins Babylist Beverly Hills Showroom to Bring Smarter Parenting Solutions to Families

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GROWNSY, a fast-growing baby care brand trusted by parents across the U.S. and beyond, successfully launched in-store at the Babylist Beverly Hills Showroom this past September.

A Shared Vision for Modern Families

Photo: GROWNSY's product at the Babylist Beverly Hills Showroom
GROWNSY and Babylist share a common goal: to make parenting smarter, simpler, and more joyful. Babylist provides parents with a trusted platform to discover products and build personalized registries, while GROWNSY delivers solutions designed to ease everyday challenges.

"With Babylist reaching millions of expecting parents each year, this partnership enables us to put GROWNSY's solutions right where they're needed most," said the CEO of GROWNSY. "Our mission has always been to help parents navigate the realities of modern parenting with safe, convenient, and thoughtfully designed products."

Smart Solutions for Everyday Parenting

At the Beverly Hills showroom, parents can explore GROWNSY's core innovations:

Each of these products reflects GROWNSY's philosophy: combining science and thoughtful design to solve real parenting challenges. Backed by recognition from leading parenting authorities including Good Housekeeping, Parents magazine, and Parent Tested Parent Approved (PTPA), GROWNSY has become a go-to brand for families seeking quality and peace of mind.

Today, GROWNSY is trusted by over 9 million families worldwide and continues to evolve through thoughtful brand enhancements and innovation-driven product development. The company remains committed to delivering comprehensive baby care solutions that free parents' hands, reduce stress, and create more space for love, connection, and personal time.

Visit the Babylist Beverly Hills Showroom to experience GROWNSY innovations firsthand, or learn more at www.grownsy.com."

