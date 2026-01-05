GROWNSY Completes 2025 Product Refresh Following Parent Feedback Initiative

Flagship bottle washer, nasal aspirator, and foodmaker lines reflect engineering improvements driven by real-world parent input

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grownsy has completed a series of engineering upgrades across its core baby care product line, implementing changes based on systematic collection and analysis of parent feedback throughout 2025.

The updates address specific issues identified through consumer reviews and direct testing. Key improvements include extended drying cycles in the EaseClean Bottle Washer (now 60 minutes with temperature-sensing logic), a larger collection chamber in the nasal aspirator (expanded from 6 mL to 10 mL), and an automatic keep-dry function in the sterilizer that activates every hour.

"Parents told us bottles weren't drying completely in colder months," said Yvonne, CEO of GROWNSY. "So we didn't just extend the timer — we added sensors that detect ambient temperature and adjust automatically. That's the kind of specific, engineering-led response we're focused on."

Grownsy products are manufactured under ISO 13485 medical device quality management standards, which the company says reflects its commitment to healthcare-grade quality control. GROWNSY also partners exclusively with BSCI-certified manufacturing facilities, ensuring ethical labor and production practices throughout its supply chain.

The nasal aspirator, which features a patented anti-backflow design to reduce cross-contamination, has received multiple 2025 awards, including the Family Choice Award, National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA), and Mom's Choice Award. The bottle washer has been recognized by Parent Tested Parent Approved (PTPA) and Good Housekeeping.

"We're not interested in releasing new products just to have something new," the CEO added. "We'd rather keep improving what we have until it actually works the way parents need it to."

