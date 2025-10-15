GROWNSY Wraps Up October Prime Day with Strong Performance, Reinforcing Its Commitment to Smart Parenting

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GROWNSY, a fast-growing baby care brand trusted by parents across the U.S., concluded Amazon's October Prime Day with strong performance and outstanding recognition across key baby product categories. Three of its flagship products—Baby Nasal Aspirator, Baby Bottle Warmer with Timer, and Baby Food Maker—earned Amazon Best Seller badges in their respective categories:

#1 in Baby Nasal Aspirators, #2 in Bottle Warmers, and #1 in Baby Food Mills.

These achievements highlight GROWNSY's growing influence among parents who seek practical, safe, and intelligently designed products to simplify everyday care routines.

Smart Products That Bring Comfort and Ease to Parenting

Each Best Seller exemplifies GROWNSY's thoughtful approach to solving everyday parenting challenges:

GROWNSY Baby Nasal Aspirator — Provides gentle yet powerful relief for babies with nasal congestion. Its patented backflow-prevention design avoids contamination, while the electric suction offers a cleaner, more hygienic experience than traditional aspirators.

— Provides gentle yet powerful relief for babies with nasal congestion. Its patented backflow-prevention design avoids contamination, while the electric suction offers a cleaner, more hygienic experience than traditional aspirators. GROWNSY Baby Bottle Warmer with Timer — Uses rapid steam heating for precise warming, combining heating, constant-temperature maintenance, and sterilization in one device. The built-in ambient temperature sensor ensures accurate heat control, making night feedings faster and easier.

— Uses rapid steam heating for precise warming, combining heating, constant-temperature maintenance, and sterilization in one device. The built-in ambient temperature sensor ensures accurate heat control, making night feedings faster and easier. GROWNSY Baby Food Maker — Steams and blends fresh ingredients in minutes, allowing parents to prepare healthy, homemade meals effortlessly. Its food-grade materials and compact design save time and space while supporting better nutrition.

Recognized by Leading Parenting Media

During Prime Day, GROWNSY's popularity was amplified by recognition from trusted media outlets. SheKnows featured the GROWNSY Bottle Warmer as a #1 bestseller in its category, praising its fast three-minute heating and dependable "keep warm" function. WhatToExpect spotlighted the GROWNSY Bottle Washer as a "splurge-worthy" deal, quoting a parent who said, "I LOVE it … so much better than all the hand washing I did with my first." Meanwhile, BuzzFeed recommended the GROWNSY Bottle Washer Pro for its HEPA-filtered washing and sterilizing system that keeps items sterile for up to 72 hours—"a sanity-saver" for busy parents.

Connecting with the Parenting Community

Beyond sales, GROWNSY also deepened its connection with parents through light, interactive campaigns on social media. A week-long Prime Day giveaway and community Q&A reached over 100,000 mothers and generated thousands of engagements, while a seasonal post inviting moms to share their "autumn little treats" drew lively participation. These interactions reflected the brand's warm, approachable voice and growing resonance among modern caregivers.

As the brand looks ahead to the holiday season, GROWNSY remains dedicated to creating safe, intuitive, and science-driven baby care solutions that help parents save time, reduce stress, and focus on what matters most—building loving, confident families.

Contact:

Chenwen Guo

[email protected]

SOURCE GROWNSY