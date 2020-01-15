Growth Guidance Center Debuts New Growth Monitor Bulletin

The Growth Guidance Center ( www.growthguidancecenter.com ), a new collaboration between the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Council and the Business Performance Innovation (BPI) Network, has launched the first edition of free monthly Growth Monitor eJournal ( http://www.growthguidancecenter.com/newsletter ). This follows the release of its milestone report on How to Achieve Transformational Growth in 2020 supported by Frost & Sullivan.

Both initiatives are part of a global knowledge transfer campaign entitled, "Growth Engineering: Mapping Routes to Revenue." The thought leadership program seeks to keep heads of revenue, strategy, sales, marketing, eCommerce, business development, innovation, product management, finance and lines of business more informed and focused on growth strategy execution.

The monthly Growth Monitor will explore forces and factors that accelerate, disrupt and sustain business expansion. Each issue delivers expert perspectives, industry insights and best practices for mapping a path to persistent performance and accelerated growth. It is aimed at high-level executives in charge of revenue management, growth strategy and business development.

Areas of growth exploration include:

Issues, obstacles, complexities and challenges

Enablers, drivers, multipliers and accelerators

Market forces, factors, new restrictions and constraints

Strategic account penetration and consolidation

Digital disruption and market migration

Technology innovation and process automation

The Growth Monitor will target over 30,000 growth leaders in large to middle market companies across all industries and geographies. Growth Monitor readers hold titles such as Chief Growth Officer, Chief Revenue Officer, Head of Sales, or Business Development, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Strategy Officer.

"Growth leaders must be strategic thinkers, organizational change agents and risk takers who have the capacity to recognize where the best opportunities for growth lie and what changes will be required to seize them," notes Donovan Neale-May, executive director of The CMO Council. "They need the latest market information, best practices and strategies to be effective."

The rise of growth leaders, most notably the Chief Growth Officer, coincides with heightened management and board expectations for C-suite members to evidence how they are impacting business value.

Growth Monitor content equips growth leaders with the latest techniques, talents and technologies to rev up revenue, realize better returns, and build more profitable customer relationships, valued products and productive partnerships. Subscribe here (http://www.growthguidancecenter.com/newsletter/growth-monitor-subscription).

About the Growth Guidance Center:

The Growth Guidance Center is an online thought leadership destination focused on exploring diverse forces and factors that accelerate, enhance, inhibit, disrupt, diversify and sustain business performance. The dedicated strategic interest group was formed by the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Council and Business Performance Innovation (BPI) Network in partnership with Frost & Sullivan. It provides insights, strategies, domain knowledge, research, resources and peer-curated best practices for achieving transformational and sustainable growth in the digital, connected economy. The GGC targets an estimated 30,000 revenue, growth, strategy, and business development officers in enterprises of all sizes worldwide. For more information, visit www.growthguidancecenter.com

About the CMO Council

The Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Council is the only global network of executives specifically dedicated to high-level knowledge exchange, thought leadership and personal relationship building among senior corporate marketing leaders and brand decision-makers across a wide range of global industries. The CMO Council's 16,000-plus members control approximately $1 trillion in aggregated annual marketing expenditures and run complex, distributed marketing and sales operations worldwide. In total, the CMO Council and its strategic interest communities include more than 65,000 global executives in more than 110 countries covering multiple industries, segments and markets. For more information, visit https://www.cmocouncil.org.

