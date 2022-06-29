Growth in Cyber Attacks Boosts Global Demand for Endpoint Security

For further information on this analysis, Global Endpoint Security Growth Opportunities, please click here

"With the rise in the volume of cyber threats due to the pandemic and remote working requirements, the world witnessed a significant increase in endpoint security needs," said Sarah Pavlak, Security Industry Principal at Frost & Sullivan. "To mitigate attacks, endpoint security solutions—endpoint protection platform (EPP) and endpoint detection and response (EDR)—are vital as they help identify unprotected assets."

Pavlak added: "Adopting an artificial intelligence (AI)-based protection approach allows the identification of endpoints in need of updating and their associated risk levels. Further, wider AI adoption will incorporate self-healing endpoints and become more comprehensive during the next few years."

To reap the benefits of the growing endpoint security industry, market participants should:

Develop an effective strategy for detecting and mitigating zero-day attacks. This should include a defensive plan with prevention technology and a response method for potential attacks.

This should include a defensive plan with prevention technology and a response method for potential attacks. Consider implementing on-device AI/ML (machine learning) capabilities on endpoint agents to support detection capacity and deliver collective intelligence competencies.

on endpoint agents to support detection capacity and deliver collective intelligence competencies. Focus on cloud-based endpoint security . It offers opportunities to extend product services, either on-demand or fully managed, and leverage Big Data for high-fidelity advanced threat detection.

. It offers opportunities to extend product services, either on-demand or fully managed, and leverage Big Data for high-fidelity advanced threat detection. Incorporate mobile threat defense into endpoint solutions to secure endpoints and track device behavior to detect and stop malicious activity.

Global Endpoint Security Growth Opportunities is the latest addition to Frost & Sullivan's Security research and analyses available through the Frost & Sullivan Leadership Council, which helps organizations identify a continuous flow of growth opportunities to succeed in an unpredictable future.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion

Global Endpoint Security Growth Opportunities

K6FD

Contact:

Sol Curet

Corporate Communications

E: [email protected]

https://www.frost.com/

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan