Growth in Gardening Interest Nationwide Puts Spotlight on North Carolina's Premier Online Nursery PlantingTree™

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PlantingTreeTM, a family-owned nationwide online nursery based in North Carolina, expanded its online customers in 2020 with a 150% increase in sales. PlantingTreeTM specializes in a unique and vast selection of trees, shrubs, plants, and supplies.

Thuja Green Giant trees for sale are premium trees that are well-branched, lush, and ready to plant! They are inspected by our horticulturists to ensure that they are pest free and disease free thuja trees. The Thuja Green Giant tree has lovely, natural flowing branches that add character and appeal while still maintaining the classic pyramidal shape. Pioneering the way plants and trees ship successfully through the mail. Pots are watered and carefully wrapped, and our boxes are extra sturdy. Order now to reserve your plants. Due to cold weather and the risk of cold damage in transit, we will delay shipping to some areas of the country. We do this so your plant has the best opportunity to thrive in your landscape.

Stay-at-home orders and the shift to remote work in 2020 led to more time at home for most Americans. COVID sparked a reinvestment in old passions and the discovery of new ones creating a home renovation and gardening boom across the country. According to the U.S. Census Monthly Retail Trade Report June 2020, e-commerce had an additional 20.4% increase from 2019 to 2020, and gardening retail revenue doubled.

PlantingTreeTM owners Tony D'Alessandro and Peter Casatelli grew up working at their family-owned nursery in upstate New York and became passionate about all things planting. They moved to the Lake Norman area of North Carolina to start their own business, DalaCasa Landscape Management, which plants thousands of trees and shrubs at high-end residential properties. The owners identified a need for more customer education and access to a greater variety of plants and trees. This need led them to create PlantingTree.com in 2014, an online nursery to sell plants and trees and provide helpful planting information.

PlantingTree.com gives people the resources to get outside and create something beautiful during otherwise uncertain times. 2020 pushed the company to expand how they serve their customers, focusing PlantingTreeTM on making planting fun. Their tagline, "Let's Get Growing," has been put into action with increased sales. Tony and Peter want to make it easy for customers to buy plants and trees online and succeed with quick and easy access to information about each plant, its care, use in landscape, growing zones, and more.

"We've pioneered the way plants and trees ship successfully through the mail. Pots are watered and carefully wrapped, and our boxes are extra sturdy. You'd be amazed at the tests we've put our boxes through to ensure every customer's order arrives ready to grow," shared Carlos Guzman, purchasing manager at PlantingTreeTM. "We know what it takes to grow a healthy, thriving plant. Our online customers get a greater variety and superior product from PlantingTree.com than they can anywhere else."

About PlantingTreeTM

PlantingTreeTM, a family-owned and operated online garden center, specializes in the vast selection of quality plants and supplies. Browse our plants, trees, and shrubs, including perennials, groundcovers, fast-growing privacy trees, shade trees, flowering and evergreen trees and bushes, lawn supplies, and more www.PlantingTree.com . Our North Carolina nursery ships to homes and businesses throughout the continental U.S., priding ourselves on the highest customer service level and satisfaction with our warranty. For additional information and affiliate opportunities, visit www.PlantingTree.com .

Contact:

Kendria Sweet, [email protected], 704.533.3796

Affiliate program: https://www.shareasale.com/shareasale.cfm?merchantID=103916

* U.S. Census Monthly Retail Trade Report June 2020

SOURCE PlantingTree

Related Links

http://www.PlantingTree.com

