Growth in Tampa, Florida: Kraus Marketing Identifies Key Trends

TAMPA, Fla., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa, Florida continues to grow while other cities face significant employment and population decline. Kraus Marketing identifies key relocation and business trends.

According to U.S. Census data, Tampa is among the 13 of 15 cities with the largest population gain between 2010 and 2019. In part from this data, Tampa is ranked 35th out of 515 cities for large city growth. In particular, population, job, and business growth were significant.

As Tampa's population increases, it becomes the eighth most popular city for in-migration nationwide. The area's cost of living, sales tax, and income tax are all below the national average, undoubtedly significant relocation factors – and in Kraus Marketing's case, expansion factors. Visit at https://krausmarketing.com/ to learn more about their services and strategic 5 Prong Approach™.

Kraus Marketing, a NJ/NYC based digital marketing agency, is among the many businesses opening in Tampa, Florida because of its promising growth. Businesses are flocking to the prospering city, further lowering the already below national average unemployment rate. "We believe that Tampa is uniquely positioned for growth as the vaccine continues to roll out" stated Nick Kraus, CEO of Kraus marketing, "For that reason we have decided to invest into being part of the regional economic expansion and look forward to being part of this wonderful community."

In fact, the Tampa area led the entire state of Florida in new jobs. From 2019-2020, Tampa's job market increased by 2.3% and is expected to be 42.7% over the next ten years, which is higher than the U.S. average of 33.5%.

About Kraus Marketing

Kraus Marketing is a full-service marketing agency with offices in Morristown, NJ, Manhattan, NY, and Tampa, FL. We specialize in integrated digital marketing strategies that include responsive websites, comprehensive branding, social media marketing, SEO & PPC, and everything in between. With a talented team of professionals up to date in the industry, Kraus Marketing produces high-end marketing projects that generate the best ROI for you and your business.

SOURCE Kraus Marketing

Related Links

https://krausmarketing.com

