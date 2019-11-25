Growth Insights on the US In Vitro Fertilization Services Market, 2018-2023

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Insights on the US In Vitro Fertilization Services Market, 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The research service provides an overview of the US IVF Services Market and provides a 5-year forecast from 2018 to 2023. The total fertility market is segmented into assisted reproductive technology (ART) services and fertility medications. ART services comprise in vitro fertilization (IVF), Intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI), gamete intrafallopian transfer (GIFT), and zygote intrafallopian transfer (ZIFT). IVF contributes 95% to 99% of total ART services. In this report, the researchers have focused on the services supporting the IVF process.



Today, the journey of starting a family does not look the way it did fifty years ago, and people are turning to fertility services for help. 1 in 8 couples in the United States experience pregnancy-related difficulties that fertility treatments can address.



Key market drivers include the increasing rate of obesity causing deterred ovulation in women and low sperm quality in men; decreasing fertility of women due to physiological reasons; the preference to have children after the age of 35; and the rising number of single parents of choice and LGBTQ+ individuals or couples pursuing parenthood. In the United States, 8.1% of millennials identify as LGBTQ+ and need access to fertility coverage to build their families.



The US IVF market is fragmented and served by mostly small regional clinics. There are about 480 US fertility clinics, more than 100 sperm banks, and 1,700 reproductive endocrinologists competing in this lucrative business. Furthermore, ancillary services such as egg freezing, pre-implantation genetic testing (PGT), and surrogacy options are all leading to additional choices for patients and are driving additional market opportunity, in addition to the rise of fertility benefit companies.



Despite higher efficiency and clinical effectiveness, the high cost of IVF solutions has been one of the key market restraints, especially in the low and medium income segments. However, this is expected to change in the future, driven by new business models by the vendors, and the rise of fertility benefit companies and employers offering coverage for fertility treatment of employees.



Research Scope



The study highlights key drivers and restraints in the market, regulatory and reimbursement landscape, current market dynamics, visioning scenarios, and key growth opportunities, such as Pre-implantation Genetic Testing (PGT), AI-based detection of viable embryos for IVF, Oocyte Cryopreservation/Elective Egg Freezing Services and Three-Parent IVF/Mitochondrial Replacement Therapy (MRT). Further, the study includes a competitive landscape, in addition to key companies to watch, innovative business models/use cases in the market, and the strategic imperatives for the IVF services industry.



Key Issues Addressed

How has the market attractiveness of IVF services grown over the years?

What is the future market potential?

Which are the disruptions that affect the value chain equilibrium?

How new technology trends are impacting service providers?

Which are the game-changing companies at work?

What are the strategic levers that will help market participants to stay on the growth trajectory?

What are the gaps in the market that provide opportunities to new entrants and encourage penetration?

What are the latest IVF service, business models?

What should market participants do to stay competitive? What are the go-to-customer models and innovation in customer segmentation that the reader can expect?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Market Scope and Segmentation

Key Questions Addressed in this Study

Big Market Themes

2. Market Definition

Role of IVF in ART Services

3. Market Overview

Market Snapshot

Success Rates of IVF Services in the US

IVF Clinic Distribution Across US States

Regulatory Environment Analysis

Reimbursement Scenario Analysis

Impact of Femtech on Fertility Market

4. Growth Environment - US IVF Services Market

Key Market Drivers

Market Drivers Explained

Key Market Restraints

Market Restraints Explained

Fertility Benefit from Employers

Private Equity and VC Investments

Private Equity Investments in IVF Clinics

Entry Barriers for New Entrants in the US IVF Market

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Assumption

5. Competitive Landscape

Vendor Ecosystem

Market Share Analysis of Top 10 IVF Fertility Groups

Key Companies to Watch - Progyny, Inc.

Key Companies to Watch - Glow, Inc

Key Companies to Watch - Genomic Prediction

Key Companies to Watch - Life Whisperer

Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnership Assessment

6. Innovative Business Models/Use Cases

Egg Freezing as a Service with a Focus on Wellness

Accurate IVF Success Prediction Service Through Machine Learning

Use Case - Digital solutions for Patient Engagement in IVF Services

7. Visioning Scenarios

Visioning Scenarios for the US IVF Services Market

8. Growth Opportunities, Strategies - Implementation and Recommendation

Major Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1 - Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGT)

Growth Opportunity 2 - AI-based Detection of Viable Embryos for IVF

Growth Opportunity 3 - Oocyte Cryopreservation/Elective Egg Freezing Services

Growth Opportunity 4 - Three-Parent IVF or Mitochondrial Replacement Therapy (MRT)

Growth Opportunity Matrix

Calls to Action for IVF Service Providers

Key Success Factors for IVF Clinics

9. The Last Word



Companies Mentioned



Genomic Prediction

Glow, Inc

Life Whisperer

Progyny, Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j6az39

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

