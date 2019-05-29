Growth Network Holdings Announces Appointment of MGO CPA Firm

"The cannabis industry is complex. As a participant in one of the fastest growing emerging industries, we wanted to work with a service firm that not only understands but acts as a leader in the cannabis marketspace, while taking responsibility in the same way that Growth Network Holdings does; through transparency, legitimacy and in alignment with corporate best practice. We feel that MGO exceeds these standards," said GNH CFO, Sean Sand of MGO's appointment.

"MGO has been on the frontlines of the evolving cannabis market providing guidance to many cannabis companies," said Kevin O'Connell, CEO and Managing Partner of MGO. "We are pleased be able to collaborate with Growth Network Holdings, helping them navigate the inherent complexities of the cannabis industry and achieving their goals."

Having established itself as an industry leader exhibiting stable, year-on-year growth, GNH's announcement follows just seven months after Gotham Green Partners' investment into the seed-to-sale cannabis company. Ten-year cannabis industry veteran, GNH founder and CEO, John Jezzini, sees the relationship between GNH and MGO similar to that with the investor, categorizing MGO not only as "trusted accountants, but also as long-term collaborators on strategy and other critical business functions."

The scope of MGO's audit will include Growth Network Holdings' consolidated statements of financial position as at December 31, 2019 and 2018.

About GNH

Growth Network Holdings is a vertically integrated seed-to-sale cannabis enterprise, headquartered in Los Angeles, California. With cultivation, distribution, branding and retail divisions, GNH operates licensed retail dispensaries, The High Note, in the Los Angeles area. Ervana, the company's first of several recreational and medicinal cannabis products under development, will launch at the end of second quarter 2019. Concurrently, the company is constructing a micro cultivation and manufacturing space in East Los Angeles and plans to break ground on its commercial cultivation center in California City this year. To learn more about GNH, its divisions, operations and management team, please visit www.growthnetworkholdings.com.

About MGO

One of the fastest growing professional services firms in the US, MGO combines industry expertise with proven accounting and advisory solutions to deliver tangible results. MGO is ranked as one of the top CPA firms in the nation, with clients ranging from cannabis and technology leaders to innovative start-ups and not-for-profit organizations – from the largest government entities in the country to the biggest names in entertainment. For more information, please visit www.mgocpa.com.

