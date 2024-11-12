Introducing ABI DataStream: Unlocking Personalized Data Experiences for Smarter Decision-Making

DataStream offers effortless access to ABI Research's first-party data via a single-pull API

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technology intelligence firm ABI Research is thrilled to announce the launch of ABI DataStream, our cutting-edge Data-as-a-Service platform that transforms how you access and leverage our extensive first-party data. Designed to provide unprecedented access to our research data, DataStream offers businesses a powerful tool for data-driven decision-making and strategic advantage.

"ABI DataStream unlocks the power of a single-pull API to seamlessly download ABI Research's exclusive first-party data in a structured format. Our comprehensive insights integrate effortlessly into any organization's tools and workflows, empowering advanced analysis and informed decision-making. ABI DataStream opens the door to a vast array of data, helping subscribers stay ahead in a rapidly evolving marketplace," says Edward Rerisi, Chief Operating Officer at ABI Research.

Key Features of ABI DataStream:

Unparalleled Data Access : Unlock more than 59 million data points from our primary and secondary research, all available through a simple, easy-to-navigate interface.

: Unlock more than 59 million data points from our primary and secondary research, all available through a simple, easy-to-navigate interface. Tailored Insights : Personalize and merge our data with an organization's own data sources to create unique, actionable insights that drive smarter, more informed decisions.

: Personalize and merge our data with an organization's own data sources to create unique, actionable insights that drive smarter, more informed decisions. AI & Tool-Ready Data : Feed high-quality, enriched data into existing AI tools, empowering competitiveness with advanced, up-to-date insights.

: Feed high-quality, enriched data into existing AI tools, empowering competitiveness with advanced, up-to-date insights. Seamless Integration: The ABI DataStream API integrates smoothly with existing systems, saving valuable time and effort in data handling and management.

Key Benefits of ABI DataStream:

Reduce Research Time : Enjoy instant access to expertly curated, relevant data, eliminating time-consuming searches.

: Enjoy instant access to expertly curated, relevant data, eliminating time-consuming searches. Enhance Predictive Models : Build stronger predictive models by incorporating comprehensive and timely market insights.

: Build stronger predictive models by incorporating comprehensive and timely market insights. Stay Ahead of Trends : Identify emerging market trends before competitors do, with our regularly updated data, delivered weekly.

: Identify emerging market trends before competitors do, with our regularly updated data, delivered weekly. Data-Driven Confidence: Make better, data-backed decisions using robust datasets and expert analysis.

To ensure a smooth transition to ABI DataStream, ABI Research offers full and seamless onboarding support. Our team will work with you to set up APIs, allowing effortless access to ABI Research datasets and ensuring everyone gets the most from this powerful platform.

ABI DataStream will elevate any organization's data analysis, streamline research processes, and enhance decision-making. For more information or to get started, please contact ABI Research.

About ABI Research

ABI Research is a global technology intelligence firm uniquely positioned at the intersection of technology solution providers and end-market companies. We serve as the bridge that seamlessly connects these two segments by providing exclusive research and expert guidance to drive successful technology implementations and deliver strategies proven to attract and retain customers.

ABI Research是一家全球性的技术情报公司，拥有得天独厚的优势，充当终端市场公司和技术解决方案提供商之间的桥梁，通过提供独家研究和专业性指导，推动成功的技术实施和提供经证明可吸引和留住客户的战略，无缝连接这两大主体。

For more information about ABI Research's services, contact us at +1.516.624.2500 in the Americas, +44.203.326.0140 in Europe, +65.6592.0290 in Asia-Pacific, or visit www.abiresearch.com.

