Growth Opportunities for Vinyl Flooring in the Global Construction Market 2018-2023 - Market to Reach $16.2 Billion

The future of the global vinyl flooring market looks good with opportunities in residential and non-residential floorings. The global vinyl flooring market is expected to reach an estimated $16.2 billion by 2023, and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2018 to 2023. The major drivers for growth are increasing new construction and renovation activities.

Emerging trends that have a direct impact on the dynamics of the vinyl flooring in the global construction industry include increasing demand for loose lay flooring and phthalate-free vinyl flooring.

Companies profiled: Shaw Industries, Tarkett, Mohwak Industries, Armstrong World Industries, and Gerflor are among the major suppliers of vinyl floorings.

Research forecasts that the non-residential segment is expected to show above average growth during the forecast period.

Within the global vinyl flooring market, the non-residential segment is expected to be the largest segment. Increase in demand for luxury vinyl tiles in non-residential buildings, such as offices, hotels, educational institutions, and hospitals, is expected to drive the global vinyl flooring market in the future.

APAC is expected to remain the largest market during the forecast period mainly due to a large construction base and increasing penetration level of vinyl flooring in this region. The awareness regarding the attractive features of vinyl flooring, particularly its ease of installation, low maintenance, and variety of modern designs, are also expected to drive the demand for the vinyl flooring market in the future.

Product Type [Value ($ Million) from 2012 to 2023]:

Vinyl Sheet

Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT)

Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT)

End Use [Value ($ Million) from 2012 to 2023]:

Residential

Non-Residential

Healthcare

Education

Hospitality

Retail

Office

Others

Region [Value ($ Million) and Volume (M sqm) from 2012 to 2023]:

North America

United States

Europe

France

United Kingdom

Germany

APAC

China

Japan

India

ROW

Brazil

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2012 to 2023

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Vinyl Flooring Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Vinyl Flooring Market by Product

3.3.1: Vinyl Sheet

3.3.2: Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT)

3.3.3: Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT)

3.4: Global Vinyl Flooring Market by End Use

3.4.1: Residential

3.4.2: Non-Residential



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Vinyl Flooring Market by Region

4.2: North American Vinyl Flooring Market

4.2.1: Market by Product: Vinyl Sheet, Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT), and Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT)

4.2.2: Market by End Use: Residential and Non-Residential (Healthcare, Education, Hospitality, Retail, Office, and Others)

4.2.3: The United States Vinyl Flooring Market

4.2.4: The Canadian Vinyl Flooring Market

4.2.5: The Mexican Vinyl Flooring Market

4.3: European Vinyl Flooring Market

4.3.1: Market by Product: Vinyl Sheet, Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT), and Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT)

4.3.2: Market by End Use: Residential and Non-Residential (Healthcare, Education, Hospitality, Retail, Office, and Others)

4.3.3: The French Vinyl Flooring Market

4.3.4: Vinyl Flooring Market of the United Kingdom

4.3.5: Vinyl Flooring Market of Germany

4.4: APAC Vinyl Flooring Market

4.4.1: Market by Product: Vinyl Sheet, Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT), and Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT)

4.4.2: Market by End Use: Residential and Non-Residential (Healthcare, Education, Hospitality, Retail, Office, and Others)

4.4.3: The Chinese Vinyl Flooring Market

4.4.4: Japanese Vinyl Flooring Market

4.4.5: Indian Vinyl Flooring Market

4.5: ROW Vinyl Flooring Market

4.5.1: Market by Product: Vinyl Sheet, Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT), and Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT)

4.5.2: Market by End Use: Residential and Non-Residential (Healthcare, Education, Hospitality, Retail, Office, and Others)

4.5.3: Brazilian Vinyl Flooring Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Cost Structure Analysis

6.1: Cost of Goods Sold

6.2: SG&A

6.3: EBITDA Margin



7. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

7.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

7.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Vinyl Flooring Market by Product

7.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Vinyl Flooring Market by End Use

7.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Vinyl Flooring Market by Region

7.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Vinyl Flooring Market

7.3: Strategic Analysis

7.3.1: New Product Development

7.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Vinyl Flooring Market

7.3.3: Certification and Licensing

7.3.4: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Vinyl Flooring Market

7.3.5: Technology Development



8. Company Profiles of Leading Players

8.1: Shaw Industries, Inc.

8.2: Tarkett

8.3: Armstrong World Industries, Inc.

8.4: Mannington Mills, Inc.

8.5: Forbo Holding AG

8.6: Mohawk Industries, Inc.

8.7: Gerflor

8.8: Polyflor

8.9; LG Hausys

8.10: Beaulieu International Group



