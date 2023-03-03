Growth Opportunities in Coatings for Agriculture, Carbon Capture and Industrial Applications 2022: Featuring Coachair, Landsdowne Labs, Loambio, Mussels Polymers & More

DUBLIN, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in Coatings for Agriculture, Carbon Capture and Industrial Applications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This edition of the Advanced Coating & Surface Technology Opportunity Engine profiles innovations related to agriculture, carbon capture and industrial applications. Innovations related to photocatalytic coating, microalgae-based coatings, dental fillings, and cell battery are featured in the issue.

The Advanced Coating & Surface Technology Opportunity Engine provides intelligence on technologies, products, processes, applications, and strategic insights on various coatings across industries. This encompasses protective and functional coatings such as antimicrobial coatings, food coatings, energy-saving coatings, smart glazing, hydrophilic, hydrophobic and super hydrophobic coatings, corrosion protection coatings, barrier coatings and paints.

The Chemicals and Advanced Materials cluster tracks research & innovation trends and developments across specialty chemicals, plastics, polymers, chemicals, bio-chemicals, metals, coatings, thin films, surface treatments, composites, alloys, oil and gas, fuel additives, fibers and several other related technologies and its impact and application across industries.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Innovations in Coatings for Agriculture, Carbon Capture and Industrial Applications

High Performance Photocatalyst Coating for Mass Transit Industry

Value Proposition of Coachair

Coachair - Investor Dashboard

Microalgae-based Coatings for Carbon Capture

Value Proposition of Reactive Surfaces

Reactive Surfaces - Investor Dashboard

Microbial Inoculants for Improved Carbon Sequestration in Soil

Value Proposition of Loambio

Loambio - Investor Dashboard

Polymeric Adhesive to Enhance the Performance of Dental Fillers

Value Proposition of Mussels Polymers Inc

Mussels Polymers Inc - Investor Dashboard

Organic Coating for Enhancing the Quality of Crops

Performance Enhanced Delivery - Value Proposition

Performance Enhanced Delivery - Investor Dashboard

Coating to Reducing the Risk of Electrostatic Effect of Coin Cell Battery

Value Proposition of Landsdowne Labs LLC, The United States

Landsdowne Labs LLC - Investor Dashboard

2. Key Contacts

3. Appendix

Criteria for Rating of Innovations - Explanation

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes





Coachair

Landsdowne Labs LLC

Loambio

Mussels Polymers Inc

Performance Enhanced Delivery

Reactive Surfaces

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x7pva4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets