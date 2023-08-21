Growth Opportunities in Global RF Test Equipment Markets, 2023 - Elevating Innovation with RF Testing, Millimeter Wave Frequencies Shape Industries

DUBLIN, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in RF Test Equipment" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Diving into the heart of market dynamics, this research service stands as a beacon of insight, illuminating the path to uncharted growth opportunities. Its central mission is clear: To uncover the pivotal factors poised to steer market growth while acknowledging the potential constraints that may arise.

Beyond the immediate scope, this exploration delves into the intricate ways in which RF testing catalyzes the adoption of sustainable practices, establishing a thread that weaves innovation and environmental consciousness together.

Radio frequency (RF) testing is essential to ensure that radio waves do not interfere with each other in air space. Recent technologies in sectors including mobile communication, aerospace and defense, automotive, and healthcare demand operation in the millimeter wave (mmWave) frequency range and bandwidth.

Designing wireless systems in the mmWave frequency range presents unique challenges because doing so involves wider bandwidths; phased-array antennas; new modulation schemes; and massive multiple input, multiple output (MIMO). This directly facilitates growth in the RF test equipment market.

RF test equipment such as one-box testers, spectrum/signal analyzers, signal generators, power meters, network analyzers, and electronic counters are considered in the scope of this study.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative - Factors Creating Pressure on Growth
  • The Strategic Imperative 
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Radio Frequency (RF) Test Equipment Industry
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis
  • RF Test Equipment Market - Overview
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Driver Analysis
  • Growth Restraints
  • Growth Restraint Analysis

3 Sustainability in the RF Test Equipment Market

  • United Nations Sustainable Development Goals
  • Sustainability with 5G Advanced, 6G, and Associated RF Testing
  • RF Test Equipment Participants Addressing Sustainability Strategies

4 Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Over-the-air (OTA) Measurement
  • Revising 5G RF Calibration Procedures for RF Integrated Circuit (IC) Production Testing
  • Wireless Coexistence Testing for Smart Home and Medical Devices
  • Resolving Passive Intermodulation (PIM) Challenges
  • Test Cable and Assemblies
  • Digital Twins
  • 6G Testbed with Integrated Digital Twins
  • Robotic Process Automation (RPA)
  • ORAN Testing

