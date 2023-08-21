Growth Opportunities in Global RF Test Equipment Markets, 2023 - Elevating Innovation with RF Testing, Millimeter Wave Frequencies Shape Industries

DUBLIN, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in RF Test Equipment" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Diving into the heart of market dynamics, this research service stands as a beacon of insight, illuminating the path to uncharted growth opportunities. Its central mission is clear: To uncover the pivotal factors poised to steer market growth while acknowledging the potential constraints that may arise.

Beyond the immediate scope, this exploration delves into the intricate ways in which RF testing catalyzes the adoption of sustainable practices, establishing a thread that weaves innovation and environmental consciousness together.

Radio frequency (RF) testing is essential to ensure that radio waves do not interfere with each other in air space. Recent technologies in sectors including mobile communication, aerospace and defense, automotive, and healthcare demand operation in the millimeter wave (mmWave) frequency range and bandwidth.

Designing wireless systems in the mmWave frequency range presents unique challenges because doing so involves wider bandwidths; phased-array antennas; new modulation schemes; and massive multiple input, multiple output (MIMO). This directly facilitates growth in the RF test equipment market.

RF test equipment such as one-box testers, spectrum/signal analyzers, signal generators, power meters, network analyzers, and electronic counters are considered in the scope of this study.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative - Factors Creating Pressure on Growth

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Radio Frequency (RF) Test Equipment Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

RF Test Equipment Market - Overview

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

3 Sustainability in the RF Test Equipment Market

United Nations Sustainable Development Goals

Sustainability with 5G Advanced, 6G, and Associated RF Testing

RF Test Equipment Participants Addressing Sustainability Strategies

4 Growth Opportunity Universe

Over-the-air (OTA) Measurement

Revising 5G RF Calibration Procedures for RF Integrated Circuit (IC) Production Testing

Wireless Coexistence Testing for Smart Home and Medical Devices

Resolving Passive Intermodulation (PIM) Challenges

Test Cable and Assemblies

Digital Twins

6G Testbed with Integrated Digital Twins

Robotic Process Automation (RPA)

ORAN Testing

