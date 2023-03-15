Growth Opportunities in Senolytics, Companion Diagnostics and Digital Transformation in Healthcare: Featuring Miniaturized Biomanufacturing Units, Digital Biomarker Platforms & More

Mar 15, 2023, 18:15 ET
This edition of the Life Science, Health & Wellness Technology Opportunity Engine (TOE) covers therapeutic developments around ageing and age-related diseases. Senolytics and senomorphics targeting multiple pathways have been captured in this issue. Few innovations in companion diagnostics which can be used to drive precision medicine efforts have also been covered. In addition, innovations in digitization and use of AI in healthcare, such as drug discovery, diagnostics and biomanufacturing have been discussed. Development of antibodies and ADCs (antibody drug conjugates) are also highlighted.
The Life Science, Health & Wellness TOE will feature disruptive technology advances in the global life sciences industry. The technologies and innovations profiled will encompass developments across genetic engineering, drug discovery and development, biomarkers, tissue engineering, synthetic biology, microbiome, disease management, as well as health and wellness among several other platforms.
The Health & Wellness cluster tracks developments in a myriad of areas including genetic engineering, regenerative medicine, drug discovery and development, nanomedicine, nutrition, cosmetic procedures, pain and disease management and therapies, drug delivery, personalized medicine, and smart healthcare
Key Topics Covered:
Innovations in Sensor Technologies
- Miniaturized Biomanufacturing Unit Using Microfluidics, Advanced Analytics and 3D Bioprinting
- Value Proposition of Stamm Biotech
- Stamm Biotech: Investor Dashboard
- Sensitive Digital Biomarker Platform for Continuous Remote Patient Monitoring to Improve Clinical Trials
- Value Proposition of Koneksa Health
- Koneksa Health: Investor Dashboard
- Micro-Needle Based Patch-based System for Simplified and Painless Vaccine Delivery
- Value Proposition of Verndari
- Verndari: Investor Dashboard
- Remote Controlled AI Smart Labs for Accelerating Biomanufacturing Processes
- Value Proposition of Synthace
- Synthace: Investor Dashboard
- RNA platform for Preeclampsia Risk Assessment During Early Pregnancy
- Value Proposition of Mirvie, Inc
- Mirvie, Inc - Investor Dashboard
- Novel Payloads-powered Customized and Potent Antibody-drug Conjugates (ADCs)
- Pheon Therapeutics's Value Proposition
- Pheon Therapeutics - Investor Dashboard
- Stem Cell-based Therapies
- Bioinova - Value Proposition
- Bioinova - Investor Dashboard
- Anti-amyloid Beta (A?) Antibody for Treating Early Alzheimer's Disease
- Eisai/Biogen (Lecanemab) - Value Proposition
- Eisai/Biogen (Lecanemab) - Investor Dashboard
- Liver Health Analysis
- Resonance Health - Value Proposition
- Resonance Health - Investor Dashboard
- Polygenic Risk Scoring for Alzheimer's Disease (AD) Risk Assessment
- Cytox's Value Proposition
- Cytox - Investor Dashboard
- Cell and Exosome Platform Therapeutics Company
- Value Proposition of Capricor Therapeutics
- Capricor Therapeutics - Investor Dashboard
- Selective Modulation of the mTORC1 to Target Cellular Metabolism Signaling in Senescent Cells
- Navitor Pharmaceuticals' Value Proposition
- Navitor Pharmaceuticals - Investor Dashboard
- Circulating miRNA Biomarkers as Reliable and Non-Invasive Approach to Diagnosis and Assessment of Therapeutics Efficacy will Foster Precision Medicine
- TAmiRNA's Value Proposition
- TAmiRNA - Investor Dashboard
- Epigenetic Reprogramming to maintain cell identity as well as restore youthful state to avoid age-related disorders
- Life Biosciences' Value Proposition
- Life Biosciences - Investor Dashboard
- AI Augmented Drug Discovery Platform Powered by Single Cell RNA Sequencing for Novel Drug Target Discovery
- Rubedo Life Sciences's Value Proposition
- Rubedo Life Sciences - Investor Dashboard
- Targeting Multiple Drivers of Ageing to Prevent and Treat Age -related Disorders
- Cambrian BioPharma's Value Proposition
- Cambrian BioPharma - Investor Dashboard
- Precision Medicine Approach of Targeting Sub-type of Senescent Cells
- Cleara Biotech's Value Proposition
- Cleara Biotech - Investor Dashboard
- Dual Approach for Reversal of Cell Senescence Using Small Molecule Therapy
- Senisca' Value Proposition
- Senisca - Investor Dashboard
- Key Contacts
- Appendix
- Criteria for Rating of Innovations--Explanation
- Legal Disclaimer
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Bioinova
- Cambrian BioPharma
- Capricor Therapeutics
- Cleara Biotech
- Cytox
- Eisai/Biogen (Lecanemab)
- Koneksa Health
- Life Biosciences
- Mirvie, Inc
- Navitor Pharmaceuticals
- Pheon Therapeutics
- Resonance Health
- Rubedo Life Sciences
- Senisca
- Stamm Biotech
- Synthace
- TAmiRNA
- Verndari
