Growth Opportunities in Senolytics, Companion Diagnostics and Digital Transformation in Healthcare: Featuring Miniaturized Biomanufacturing Units, Digital Biomarker Platforms & More

DUBLIN, March 15, 2023 -- The "Growth Opportunities in Senolytics, Companion Diagnostics and Digital Transformation in Healthcare" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This edition of the Life Science, Health & Wellness Technology Opportunity Engine (TOE) covers therapeutic developments around ageing and age-related diseases. Senolytics and senomorphics targeting multiple pathways have been captured in this issue. Few innovations in companion diagnostics which can be used to drive precision medicine efforts have also been covered. In addition, innovations in digitization and use of AI in healthcare, such as drug discovery, diagnostics and biomanufacturing have been discussed. Development of antibodies and ADCs (antibody drug conjugates) are also highlighted.

The Life Science, Health & Wellness TOE will feature disruptive technology advances in the global life sciences industry. The technologies and innovations profiled will encompass developments across genetic engineering, drug discovery and development, biomarkers, tissue engineering, synthetic biology, microbiome, disease management, as well as health and wellness among several other platforms.

The Health & Wellness cluster tracks developments in a myriad of areas including genetic engineering, regenerative medicine, drug discovery and development, nanomedicine, nutrition, cosmetic procedures, pain and disease management and therapies, drug delivery, personalized medicine, and smart healthcare

Key Topics Covered:



Innovations in Sensor Technologies

Miniaturized Biomanufacturing Unit Using Microfluidics, Advanced Analytics and 3D Bioprinting

Value Proposition of Stamm Biotech

Stamm Biotech: Investor Dashboard

Sensitive Digital Biomarker Platform for Continuous Remote Patient Monitoring to Improve Clinical Trials

Value Proposition of Koneksa Health

Koneksa Health: Investor Dashboard

Micro-Needle Based Patch-based System for Simplified and Painless Vaccine Delivery

Value Proposition of Verndari

Verndari: Investor Dashboard

Remote Controlled AI Smart Labs for Accelerating Biomanufacturing Processes

Value Proposition of Synthace

Synthace: Investor Dashboard

RNA platform for Preeclampsia Risk Assessment During Early Pregnancy

Value Proposition of Mirvie, Inc

Mirvie, Inc - Investor Dashboard

Novel Payloads-powered Customized and Potent Antibody-drug Conjugates (ADCs)

Pheon Therapeutics's Value Proposition

Pheon Therapeutics - Investor Dashboard

Stem Cell-based Therapies

Bioinova - Value Proposition

Bioinova - Investor Dashboard

Anti-amyloid Beta (A?) Antibody for Treating Early Alzheimer's Disease

Eisai/Biogen (Lecanemab) - Value Proposition

Eisai/Biogen (Lecanemab) - Investor Dashboard

Liver Health Analysis

Resonance Health - Value Proposition

Resonance Health - Investor Dashboard

Polygenic Risk Scoring for Alzheimer's Disease (AD) Risk Assessment

Cytox's Value Proposition

Cytox - Investor Dashboard

Cell and Exosome Platform Therapeutics Company

Value Proposition of Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics - Investor Dashboard

Selective Modulation of the mTORC1 to Target Cellular Metabolism Signaling in Senescent Cells

Navitor Pharmaceuticals' Value Proposition

Navitor Pharmaceuticals - Investor Dashboard

Circulating miRNA Biomarkers as Reliable and Non-Invasive Approach to Diagnosis and Assessment of Therapeutics Efficacy will Foster Precision Medicine

TAmiRNA's Value Proposition

TAmiRNA - Investor Dashboard

Epigenetic Reprogramming to maintain cell identity as well as restore youthful state to avoid age-related disorders

Life Biosciences' Value Proposition

Life Biosciences - Investor Dashboard

AI Augmented Drug Discovery Platform Powered by Single Cell RNA Sequencing for Novel Drug Target Discovery

Rubedo Life Sciences's Value Proposition

Rubedo Life Sciences - Investor Dashboard

Targeting Multiple Drivers of Ageing to Prevent and Treat Age -related Disorders

Cambrian BioPharma's Value Proposition

Cambrian BioPharma - Investor Dashboard

Precision Medicine Approach of Targeting Sub-type of Senescent Cells

Cleara Biotech's Value Proposition

Cleara Biotech - Investor Dashboard

Dual Approach for Reversal of Cell Senescence Using Small Molecule Therapy

Senisca' Value Proposition

Senisca - Investor Dashboard

