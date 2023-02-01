Growth Opportunities in the Circular Economy of Plastic Packaging Recycling in LATAM: Mechanical Recycling to Increase Plastic Reuse Rates

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The "Growth Opportunities in the Circular Economy of Plastic Packaging Recycling in LATAM" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Latin America faces waste management problems, specifically plastic packaging waste - with annual volumes estimated to be nearly 13.1 million tonnes in 2022 and forecasted to reach 19.7 million tonnes by 2030. As recycling rates in the region do not exceed 10%, the consequences of plastic packaging become evident in the high levels of plastic in landfills, soil, and water.

Marine pollution by plastics increases and different governments and organizations already work to find a solution, especially in the context of new transformative megatrends such as sustainability and the circular economy. Plastic recycling rates will increase by up to 16% in the region by 2030 but finding solutions to minimize the generation of virgin plastic, incorporating recycled materials into production, and innovation in recycling technologies will be the focus of the next five years.



This study identifies the companies to watch in the Latin American plastic packaging recycling industry and provides an analysis of the factors that will drive and restrain its growth, with a special focus on the segments of collection and handling, recycling, and landfill for plastic waste. Additionally, it provides revenue forecasts and forecast analyses and determines the growth opportunities that will emerge from this space that market participants can leverage.

The Latin American plastic packaging reuse and recycling industry is estimated to be $1.05 billion in 2022 and is expected to register a 9.5% CAGR by 2030. The base year is 2022, and the forecast period is 2023 to 2030.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8T

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Plastic Recycling Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT

Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Definition by Material and Research Coverage

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Revenue Forecast

Volume Forecast

3. Plastic Credits

Plastic Credits

4. Regional Analysis

Overview of Key Plastic Indicators - LATAM

5. Regional Analysis - Argentina

Country Snapshot - Argentina's Plastic Waste Recycling and Management

Plastic Waste Recycling and Management Argentina

Plastic Recycling Case Studies and Companies to Watch - Argentina

6. Regional Analysis - Brazil

Country Snapshot - Brazil's Plastic Waste Recycling and Management

Plastic Waste Recycling and Management Brazil

Plastic Recycling Case Studies and Companies to Watch - Brazil

7. Regional Analysis - Chile

Country Snapshot - Chile's Plastic Waste Recycling and Management

Plastic Waste Recycling and Management Chile

EPR in Chile

Plastic Recycling Case Studies and Companies to Watch - Chile

8. Regional Analysis - Colombia

Country Snapshot - Colombia's Plastic Waste Recycling and Management

Plastic Waste Recycling and Management Colombia

Plastic Recycling Case Studies and Companies to Watch - Colombia

9. Regional Analysis - Mexico

Country Snapshot - Mexico's Plastic Waste Recycling and Management

Plastic Waste Recycling and Management Mexico

Plastic Recycling Case Studies and Companies to Watch - Mexico

10. Regional Analysis - Rest of LATAM

Country Snapshot - ROLAM's Plastic Waste Recycling and Management

ROLAM

Plastic Recycling Case Studies and Companies to Watch - ROLAM

11. Stakeholder Analysis and Companies to Watch

Stakeholders

Circular Value Chain

12. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Mechanical Recycling to Increase Plastic Reuse Rates

Growth Opportunity 2: Chemical Recycling to Address Plastics That Do Not Undergo Recycling

Growth Opportunity 3: Deposit Return Schemes and Extended Product Responsibility to Increase Circularity

List of Exhibits

Legal Disclaimer

