Growth Opportunities in the Circular Economy of Plastic Packaging Recycling in LATAM: Mechanical Recycling to Increase Plastic Reuse Rates

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The "Growth Opportunities in the Circular Economy of Plastic Packaging Recycling in LATAM" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Latin America faces waste management problems, specifically plastic packaging waste - with annual volumes estimated to be nearly 13.1 million tonnes in 2022 and forecasted to reach 19.7 million tonnes by 2030. As recycling rates in the region do not exceed 10%, the consequences of plastic packaging become evident in the high levels of plastic in landfills, soil, and water.
Marine pollution by plastics increases and different governments and organizations already work to find a solution, especially in the context of new transformative megatrends such as sustainability and the circular economy. Plastic recycling rates will increase by up to 16% in the region by 2030 but finding solutions to minimize the generation of virgin plastic, incorporating recycled materials into production, and innovation in recycling technologies will be the focus of the next five years.
This study identifies the companies to watch in the Latin American plastic packaging recycling industry and provides an analysis of the factors that will drive and restrain its growth, with a special focus on the segments of collection and handling, recycling, and landfill for plastic waste. Additionally, it provides revenue forecasts and forecast analyses and determines the growth opportunities that will emerge from this space that market participants can leverage.
The Latin American plastic packaging reuse and recycling industry is estimated to be $1.05 billion in 2022 and is expected to register a 9.5% CAGR by 2030. The base year is 2022, and the forecast period is 2023 to 2030.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative 8T
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Plastic Recycling Market
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT
- Research Scope
- Market Segmentation
- Definition by Material and Research Coverage
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Revenue Forecast
- Volume Forecast
3. Plastic Credits
- Plastic Credits
4. Regional Analysis
- Overview of Key Plastic Indicators - LATAM
5. Regional Analysis - Argentina
- Country Snapshot - Argentina's Plastic Waste Recycling and Management
- Argentina
- Plastic Recycling Case Studies and Companies to Watch - Argentina
6. Regional Analysis - Brazil
- Country Snapshot - Brazil's Plastic Waste Recycling and Management
- Brazil
- Plastic Recycling Case Studies and Companies to Watch - Brazil
7. Regional Analysis - Chile
- Country Snapshot - Chile's Plastic Waste Recycling and Management
- Chile
- EPR in Chile
- Plastic Recycling Case Studies and Companies to Watch - Chile
8. Regional Analysis - Colombia
- Country Snapshot - Colombia's Plastic Waste Recycling and Management
- Colombia
- Plastic Recycling Case Studies and Companies to Watch - Colombia
9. Regional Analysis - Mexico
- Country Snapshot - Mexico's Plastic Waste Recycling and Management
- Mexico
- Plastic Recycling Case Studies and Companies to Watch - Mexico
10. Regional Analysis - Rest of LATAM
- Country Snapshot - ROLAM's Plastic Waste Recycling and Management
- ROLAM
- Plastic Recycling Case Studies and Companies to Watch - ROLAM
11. Stakeholder Analysis and Companies to Watch
- Stakeholders
- Circular Value Chain
12. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Mechanical Recycling to Increase Plastic Reuse Rates
- Growth Opportunity 2: Chemical Recycling to Address Plastics That Do Not Undergo Recycling
- Growth Opportunity 3: Deposit Return Schemes and Extended Product Responsibility to Increase Circularity
- List of Exhibits
- Legal Disclaimer
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/13lcv2
