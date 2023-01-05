Growth Opportunities in the Global Offshore Wind Market 2023: Featuring the Shift toward Turbine-as-a-Service, Blockchain, Multibrand Servicing, Green Hydrogen and More

DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in the Global Offshore Wind Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Our society's approach to producing, consuming, and distributing energy is changing due to mounting concerns about global warming and rising CO2 levels in the atmosphere. Governments worldwide are formulating regulatory frameworks, increasing their investments in low-carbon technologies to slow climate change, and decarbonizing their economies. An accelerated transition toward renewable energy sources and low-carbon technologies is crucial to our long-term survival.

In the last decade, the offshore wind sector has experienced significant growth. Numerous nations have recognized the potential of offshore in regions with high, regular winds and initiated the development of large-scale wind farm projects. Currently, offshore wind technology is one of the most rapidly increasing renewable energy sources. This trend will continue, driven mainly by increased investments, technological advancements, and greater supply chain efficiency, which have drastically reduced CAPEX and OPEX across several regions and play a vital role in our transition to a carbon-neutral economy. In addition, increasing private and public spending on the construction and extension of utility-scale offshore wind projects and the continued exploration of viable sites for offshore wind projects will boost the industry's growth.

Significant developments continue to reshape the global offshore wind market and will play a crucial role in our transition toward a carbon-neutral economy. This study explores the global offshore wind market and its projected growth by 2030. It presents key drivers and restraints influencing the market and its development. It also highlights the key regions with the highest growth potential and offers a projected roadmap of growth in the offshore market globally and by regions till 2030.

Key Issues Addressed:

What is the global offshore wind energy market status in 2022, and what will be its size in 2030?

Which regions will show the highest growth potential as we advance? What are the main drivers and restraints influencing the global offshore wind market?

What are the different trends driving the global offshore wind market? What are the key markets in the offshore space?

Who are the key stakeholders in the offshore wind market value chain? Who are the major OEMs in the offshore space?

What are the different growth opportunities in the global offshore wind market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8T

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Offshore Wind

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Key Findings

Key Findings-Global Cumulative Installed Capacity

Key Findings-Regional Offshore Market

Scope of Analysis

Geographical Scope

Questions This Study will Answer

Path to Net Zero Emissions

Offshore Wind Increasing

Annual Capacity Additions-2022

Cumulative Installed Capacity-2022

Technological Innovations in Wind Energy Market

Key Offshore Wind Market Trends

Rotor Size and Turbine Capacity Continuing to Increase

Decreasing Cost Economics

Increasing Floating Offshore Wind Installations

Emerging New Markets

Increase of the Hydrogen Economy

Oil and Gas Companies are Investing in Offshore Wind

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Annual Installed Capacity Additions Forecast

Cumulative Installed Capacity Forecast

Regional Annual Installed Capacity Additions Forecast

Regional Cumulative Installed Capacity Forecast

Annual, Cumulative, and Regional Installed Capacity Forecast Discussion

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis-Major Offshore Countries

The US Offshore Wind Market

The UK Offshore Wind Market

Germany's Offshore Wind Market

Offshore Wind Market The Netherlands' Offshore Wind Market

Offshore Wind Market China's Offshore Wind Market

Offshore Wind Market Vietnam's Offshore Wind Market

Offshore Wind Market Taiwan's Offshore Wind Market

Offshore Wind Market Japan's Offshore Wind Market

5. Competitive Environment

Offshore Wind Value Chain

Competitive Structure

Market Share of Main Players

Offshore Wind Ecosystem

6. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Shift toward Turbine-as-a-Service (TaaS)

Growth Opportunity 2: Deployment of Innovative Business Models

Growth Opportunity 3: Mergers/Collaborations/Partnerships Across Value Chain

Growth Opportunity 4: Emerging Technology to Drive Deep-water Offshore Installations

Growth Opportunity 5: Blockchain

Growth Opportunity 6: Green Hydrogen

Growth Opportunity 7: Retired Offshore Oil and Gas Infrastructure

Growth Opportunity 8: Digital Twins

Growth Opportunity 9: Multibrand Servicing

