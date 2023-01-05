Growth Opportunities in the Global Offshore Wind Market 2023: Featuring the Shift toward Turbine-as-a-Service, Blockchain, Multibrand Servicing, Green Hydrogen and More

Jan 05, 2023, 09:30 ET
Our society's approach to producing, consuming, and distributing energy is changing due to mounting concerns about global warming and rising CO2 levels in the atmosphere. Governments worldwide are formulating regulatory frameworks, increasing their investments in low-carbon technologies to slow climate change, and decarbonizing their economies. An accelerated transition toward renewable energy sources and low-carbon technologies is crucial to our long-term survival.
In the last decade, the offshore wind sector has experienced significant growth. Numerous nations have recognized the potential of offshore in regions with high, regular winds and initiated the development of large-scale wind farm projects. Currently, offshore wind technology is one of the most rapidly increasing renewable energy sources. This trend will continue, driven mainly by increased investments, technological advancements, and greater supply chain efficiency, which have drastically reduced CAPEX and OPEX across several regions and play a vital role in our transition to a carbon-neutral economy. In addition, increasing private and public spending on the construction and extension of utility-scale offshore wind projects and the continued exploration of viable sites for offshore wind projects will boost the industry's growth.
Significant developments continue to reshape the global offshore wind market and will play a crucial role in our transition toward a carbon-neutral economy. This study explores the global offshore wind market and its projected growth by 2030. It presents key drivers and restraints influencing the market and its development. It also highlights the key regions with the highest growth potential and offers a projected roadmap of growth in the offshore market globally and by regions till 2030.
Key Issues Addressed:
- What is the global offshore wind energy market status in 2022, and what will be its size in 2030?
- Which regions will show the highest growth potential as we advance? What are the main drivers and restraints influencing the global offshore wind market?
- What are the different trends driving the global offshore wind market? What are the key markets in the offshore space?
- Who are the key stakeholders in the offshore wind market value chain? Who are the major OEMs in the offshore space?
- What are the different growth opportunities in the global offshore wind market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative 8T
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Offshore Wind
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Key Findings
- Key Findings-Global Cumulative Installed Capacity
- Key Findings-Regional Offshore Market
- Scope of Analysis
- Geographical Scope
- Questions This Study will Answer
- Path to Net Zero Emissions
- Offshore Wind Increasing
- Annual Capacity Additions-2022
- Cumulative Installed Capacity-2022
- Technological Innovations in Wind Energy Market
- Key Offshore Wind Market Trends
- Rotor Size and Turbine Capacity Continuing to Increase
- Decreasing Cost Economics
- Increasing Floating Offshore Wind Installations
- Emerging New Markets
- Increase of the Hydrogen Economy
- Oil and Gas Companies are Investing in Offshore Wind
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Annual Installed Capacity Additions Forecast
- Cumulative Installed Capacity Forecast
- Regional Annual Installed Capacity Additions Forecast
- Regional Cumulative Installed Capacity Forecast
- Annual, Cumulative, and Regional Installed Capacity Forecast Discussion
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis-Major Offshore Countries
- The US Offshore Wind Market
- The UK Offshore Wind Market
- Germany's Offshore Wind Market
- The Netherlands' Offshore Wind Market
- China's Offshore Wind Market
- Vietnam's Offshore Wind Market
- Taiwan's Offshore Wind Market
- Japan's Offshore Wind Market
5. Competitive Environment
- Offshore Wind Value Chain
- Competitive Structure
- Market Share of Main Players
- Offshore Wind Ecosystem
6. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Shift toward Turbine-as-a-Service (TaaS)
- Growth Opportunity 2: Deployment of Innovative Business Models
- Growth Opportunity 3: Mergers/Collaborations/Partnerships Across Value Chain
- Growth Opportunity 4: Emerging Technology to Drive Deep-water Offshore Installations
- Growth Opportunity 5: Blockchain
- Growth Opportunity 6: Green Hydrogen
- Growth Opportunity 7: Retired Offshore Oil and Gas Infrastructure
- Growth Opportunity 8: Digital Twins
- Growth Opportunity 9: Multibrand Servicing
