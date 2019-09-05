Growth Opportunities in the Global Professional Headset Market, 2019-2025 - Innovations in Wearables, Hearables, IoT, AI and Augmented Hearing

DUBLIN, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in the Global Professional Headset Market, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global professional headset market earned revenues of $1.38 billion in 2018, a healthy 11.4 percent growth when compared to 2017 and is expected to grow at a healthy rate, enjoying a revenue CAGR of 9.8 percent from 2018 to 2025.



PC USB and UCC headsets continue to experience rapid growth, especially cordless Bluetooth stereo UCC headsets, which grew 79.2 percent in 2018 in terms of revenue.



Innovation on the consumer side in fields such as wearables, hearables, Internet of Things, artificial intelligence and augmented hearing continue to inspire a newer generation of headset models in the office space.



RJ9 headsets continue to decline due to decreasing usage of desktop phones and an increase in software communications and collaboration.



Professional headset vendors need to continuously identify and pursue growth opportunities and to evolve their vision and strategy to enhance their brand power and boost demand.



All major professional headset vendors reported healthy growth levels in 2018 driven by new product launches and overall improved execution. Innovation in the professional headset realm continues to be very strong, with several product announcements featuring advanced active noise canceling technologies, improved connectivity, newer form factors, and a growing array of built-in features and capabilities.



This study provides an in-depth analysis of the global professional headset market. As part of this analysis, the analyst has identified market drivers, restraints, market forecasts, and competitive trends within the global business headset market. The analyst has also identified 14 growth opportunities for professional headset vendors worldwide. These opportunities span vision, strategy, products, services, business models, marketing, partnerships, sales, and support initiatives. Using the data and analysis in this study vendors and resellers can develop sustainable growth strategies and improve their market positioning.



Professional headsets include corded and cordless headsets that are used in conjunction with enterprise endpoints integrated with the rest of the enterprise communications infrastructure (premises-based time-division multiplexing (TDM) and internet protocol (IP) platforms and/or hosted/cloud-based TDM/IP telephony services.



The study covers the following headset categories:

Corded professional headsets for desktop phones that use RJ9/RJ10/RJ22 connectors

Cordless DECT professional headsets for desktop phones that use RJ9/RJ10/RJ22 connectors

Corded professional headsets for software communications that use PC USB connectors

Cordless DECT professional headsets for software communications that use PC USB connectors

Cordless DECT professional headsets for desktop phones and software communications that use RJ9 and PC USB connectors

Cordless Bluetooth stereo professional headsets for software and mobile communications that use PC USB connectors via a USB dongle

Cordless Bluetooth mono professional headsets for software and mobile communications that use PC USB connectors via a USB dongle

Revenue represents manufacturers' sales of professional headsets to service providers, distributors, retailers, resellers, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) partners, and other distribution channels, as well as direct sales to enterprise customers.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Dashboard

Purpose of this Experiential Study

5 Step Process to Transformational Growth

Strategic Imperatives for Professional Headset Vendors

2. Growth Environment

Scope and Market Definitions

State of the Market

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

3. Market Forecasts

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast by Configuration Type

PC USB and UCC Headset Percent Unit Shipment by Contact Center Versus Office and Cordless Versus Corded

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast by End-user Type

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast by Headset Type

Cordless Professional Headset Percent Unit Shipment by Type of Connectivity

Percent Revenue by Region

Percent Revenue by Vendor

4. Visioning Scenarios

Macro to Micro Visioning

Top Predictions for the Professional Headset Market

5. Growth Pipeline

Levers for Growth

6. Vision and Strategy-Growth Opportunities

Vision and Strategy-Opportunity 1: Software Communications and Collaboration Services

Vision and Strategy-Opportunity 2: Hearables

Vision and Strategy-Opportunity 3: Augmented Hearing

Vision and Strategy-Opportunity 4: Artificial Intelligence

Vision and Strategy-Opportunity 5: Cordless Bluetooth Stereo UCC Headsets

Vision and Strategy-Opportunity 6: Software as a Service

Vision and Strategy-Opportunity 7: Multi-Connectivity

Vision and Strategy-Opportunity 8: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Partnerships

Vision and Strategy-Opportunity 9: Agent Empowerment

7. Brand and Demand-Growth Opportunities

Brand and Demand-Opportunity 10: Evolving Channel Structure

Brand and Demand-Opportunity 11: Generations Y and Z

Brand and Demand-Opportunity 12: Regional Research and Investigation

Brand and Demand-Opportunity 13: Continued Education

Brand and Demand-Opportunity 14: Social Media Marketing

8. Growth Opportunities Matrix

Total Growth Opportunity Matrix 1-9-Vision and Strategy

Total Growth Opportunity Matrix 10-14-Brand and Demand

Total Growth Opportunities Matrix Chart

9. Growth Strategy and Implementation

Growth Strategies for Your Company

Prioritized Opportunities through Implementation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z72dzb



