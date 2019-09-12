Growth Opportunities in the Neurodegenerative Disorder Therapeutics Market - Global Forecast to 2024

DUBLIN, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in the Neurodegenerative Disorder Therapeutics Market, Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As one lives longer, one needs to increasingly battle age-related disorders. Neurodegenerative disorders are the most worrisome because they impact millions of people around the world and lack any curative therapy. While companies continue their search, they are also battling declining revenues from marketed products used to manage symptoms. Heavy genericization, followed by price erosion, reliance on patient-reported data for diagnosis and measuring outcomes, and elusive R&D success, has put unprecedented pressure on pharma companies and prompted several to shed their assets mid-way.



This research service, in addition to quantifying the market, provides details of future products and the expected revenue generation from them. While the therapy market is marred by high rates of pipeline attrition, there are several parallel areas of growth. For instance, the study covers regenerative medicine, which has grown by leaps and bounds and offers the promise of curative therapies. The study also dives deep into different technological advancements, geographical trends, and potential partnership opportunities for Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases. The study covers opportunities in prevention facilitated by digital solutions integration, in conjunction with an understanding of disease diagnosis and progression, expedited drug development, and, most importantly, delivery of the required outcome to the patient.



The study captures the competitive landscape and the different strategies employed by companies to stay ahead of the curve and identifies the game-changing companies leading innovation from the front. Acknowledging the high cost of failure, the study investigates the need and growing acceptance of open innovation to curate data, ask better questions, extract meaningful insights, and create more accurate and predictable solutions. In addition to collaboration with peers, companies will seek partnership with digital partners. Given the growing availability of data, technologies and tools, and research expertise there are several companies seeking clinically validated solutions, which have been profiled in the study. The study lays down strategic imperatives for companies to recalibrate their business models based on collaboration and be future-ready.



Information is also provided on some of the leading M&A activities impacting the market, as well as unconventional collaboration agreements laying the foundation for propelling innovations toward licensure and delivery. Furthermore, present and future market trends such as regulatory support, focus on wellness, and value chain convergence, which would shape the market, are discussed.



Key Issues Addressed

What is the total market size and how is the growth projected for global neurodegenerative therapeutics? Which are the largest growth segments to be pursued?

How are the various regions around the globe positioned to monetize market opportunities? What are the key regional barriers to entry?

What are the new risk mitigation strategies and alternative big bets to circumvent R&D challenges? Which are the lucrative partnership models for the long term?

What are the market-defining macro trends mandating the need to deploy new digital therapeutic solutions to enable centric care in a variety of settings?

What are the implications of emerging technologies and digital transformation on the overall market?

Which are the key game-changing companies in the segment and how are they riding the growth curve?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Dashboard

Purpose of the Study

5-step Process to Transformational Growth

Key Findings

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Market Engineering Measurements

Big Market Themes

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

2. Market Overview and Dynamics

Scope and Segmentation

Scale of the Challenge - Alzheimer's

Scale of the Challenge - Parkinson's

Market Drivers and Restraints

R&D Productivity in Alzheimer's Disease

R&D Productivity in Parkinson's Disease

Funding Set to Catapult Pharma and Digital Solutions

Impact of Regulatory and Pricing Policies

Global Innovation Outlook

Treatment Workflow

3. Forecast and Trends - Total Neurodegenerative Disorder Therapeutics Market

Market Engineering Measurements

Methodology

Forecast Assumptions

4. Alzheimer's Disease Segment Analysis

Snapshot of Disease Diagnosis and Management

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Addressable Opportunity - Pharmacological Therapies

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Competitive Landscape

Clinical Pipeline Overview

High-potential Pipeline Products

5. Parkinson's Disease Segment Analysis

Snapshot of Disease Diagnosis and Management

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Addressable Opportunity - Pharmacological Therapies

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Competitive Landscape

Clinical Pipeline Overview

High-potential Pipeline Products

6. Competitive Landscape - Total Neurodegenerative Disorder Therapeutics Market

Competitive Environment

Collaboration Assessment

Vendor Ecosystem

Key Companies to Watch

7. Visioning Scenarios

Macro-to-Micro Visioning

Change on the Horizon - Applications for Digital Integration

Addressable Market Opportunity - Digital Solutions

Reimbursement Landscape for Digital Therapies

Case Study - Digitization of Drug Discovery: BenevolentAI

Case Study - Digitization of Screening for Clinical Trial

Case Study - Digitization of Clinical Trial: Motif

Case Study - Digitization of Therapy

Case Study - Digitization of Therapy: Dthera Sciences

Case Study - Digitization-enabling Personalized Therapy

8. Growth Opportunities

5 Major Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1 - Digital Biomarkers

Definition and Applications of Digital Biomarkers

Overview of Relevant Digital Biomarkers

Growth Opportunity 2 - Microbiome Therapeutics

Companies at the Forefront of Research

Growth Opportunity 3 - Cell and Gene Therapy

Regenerative Medicine Clinical Trials Overview

Growth Opportunity 4 - Drug Delivery

Collaborating to Bring Innovative Drug-Device Combination

Growth Opportunity 5 - Drug Repurposing

Overview of Drug Repurposing Trials

Deficiencies in the Treatment Paradigm

Companies Mentioned



BenevolentAI

Dthera Sciences

Motif

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oo3iab





